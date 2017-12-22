Why 2018 market predictions are next to useless

'Tis the season for market predictions. Just don't pay too much attention to them.

Case in point: Take a look at predictions for the year now ending.

The S&P 500 was slated to finish 2017 up 4.5 per cent, based on the median estimate from 15 strategists surveyed by Bloomberg last December. Instead, the S&P 500 was up 20 per cent through the Dec. 21 close. Even the most bullish estimate was well short.





S&P 500 performance in 2017 22% 20 18 Actual 16 14 12 10 8 Range of estimates 6 4 2 0 Jan. Mar. May July Sept. Nov. Notes: Percentage-change estimates are calculated from estimated year-end index readings. They are displayed as a linear progression to final value. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BLOOMBERG



The blown estimates for 2017 are not an anomaly, either.

We examined nearly a decade's worth of market calls versus market reality, starting with forecasts for 2008, and used estimates from the final survey before the year in question.

The S&P 500 was pegged to finish 2008 up 11.7 per cent, based on the median estimate. Instead, the financial crisis happened.





S&P 500 performance in 2008 20% Range of estimates 10 0 -10 -20 Actual -30 -40 -50 Jan. Mar. May July Sept. Nov. Notes: Percentage-change estimates are calculated from estimated year-end index readings. They are displayed as a linear progression to final value. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BLOOMBERG



By the way, the prognosticators weren't from small shops. They worked for the likes of Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Lehman Brothers (RIP).

Admittedly, 2008 is somewhat of an extreme example. But regardless, when the market makes a big move in either direction or finishes flat, strategists tend to miss the mark.

Year-end estimates Average estimate (%)* Actual change (%) Percentage-point difference 2008 11.46 -38.49 -49.95 2009 19.35 23.45 4.11 2010 10.03 12.78 2.75 2011 9.25 0.00 -9.26 2012 7.19 13.41 6.22 2013 7.35 29.60 22.25 2014 5.28 11.39 6.11 2015 8.07 -0.73 -8.79 2016 8.42 9.54 1.12 2017 5.25 19.91** 14.65 Source: Bloomberg

It's worth noting that Bloomberg surveys the experts on a regular basis. As the end of the year in question gets closer and strategists are able to disseminate new information, their predictions improve.

