Why 2018 market predictions are next to useless

Matt Lundy
'Tis the season for market predictions. Just don't pay too much attention to them.

Case in point: Take a look at predictions for the year now ending.

The S&P 500 was slated to finish 2017 up 4.5 per cent, based on the median estimate from 15 strategists surveyed by Bloomberg last December. Instead, the S&P 500 was up 20 per cent through the Dec. 21 close. Even the most bullish estimate was well short.

S&P 500 performance in 2017

22%

20

18

Actual

16

14

12

10

8

Range of

estimates

6

4

2

0

Jan.

Mar.

May

July

Sept.

Nov.

Notes: Percentage-change estimates are calculated from

estimated year-end index readings. They are displayed as

a linear progression to final value.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

The blown estimates for 2017 are not an anomaly, either.

We examined nearly a decade's worth of market calls versus market reality, starting with forecasts for 2008, and used estimates from the final survey before the year in question.

The S&P 500 was pegged to finish 2008 up 11.7 per cent, based on the median estimate. Instead, the financial crisis happened.

S&P 500 performance in 2008

20%

Range of

estimates

10

0

-10

-20

Actual

-30

-40

-50

Jan.

Mar.

May

July

Sept.

Nov.

Notes: Percentage-change estimates are calculated from

estimated year-end index readings. They are displayed as

a linear progression to final value.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

By the way, the prognosticators weren't from small shops. They worked for the likes of Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Lehman Brothers (RIP).

Admittedly, 2008 is somewhat of an extreme example. But regardless, when the market makes a big move in either direction or finishes flat, strategists tend to miss the mark.

Year-end estimatesAverage estimate (%)*Actual change (%)Percentage-point difference
200811.46-38.49-49.95
200919.3523.454.11
201010.0312.782.75
20119.250.00-9.26
20127.1913.416.22
20137.3529.6022.25
20145.2811.396.11
20158.07-0.73-8.79
20168.429.541.12
20175.2519.91**14.65

Source: Bloomberg

*Percentage change calculated from median year-end index value / ** As of Dec. 21 close

It's worth noting that Bloomberg surveys the experts on a regular basis. As the end of the year in question gets closer and strategists are able to disseminate new information, their predictions improve.

But for anything even remotely long-term, market forecasts are often wildly imprecise. Keep that in mind as predictions for 2018 pile up.

