Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. got hammered in early trading on Wednesday after investors speculated it might be the next target of well-known short seller Muddy Waters LLC.

The company’s stock dropped by 38.6 per cent to $6.20 before being halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trading. Since resuming trading, the stock has regained some of its losses for the day, but was still down about 16 per cent to $8.45 around 12:30 p.m. ET.

