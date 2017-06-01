The stock market has delivered its assessment on the latest round of quarterly financial results from Canada’s biggest banks: Whatever.
Share prices have barely stirred since Bank of Montreal kicked off the reporting season on May 24 and National Bank of Canada concluded it on May 31.
This is a curious response given that the Big Six reported higher year-over-year profits that generally exceeded analysts’ expectations. Two banks also boosted their quarterly dividends, leaving investors with little to complain about.Report Typo/Error
