Merrill Lynch strategists are extremely bullish on emerging market stocks but this optimism is based on a U.S. perspective. For Canadian investors, shifting investment assets from domestic to developing world stocks is a more complicated, and possibly unnecessary, decision.

Ajay Kapur is Merrill Lynch’s strategist for Asia and global emerging markets. Mr. Kapur is now bullish on developing world stocks for both the short and longer term, citing “attractive relative valuations, more competitive EM currencies, improving economic growth and earnings trends, and an expected torrent of free cash flow.” In the latter case, the strategist believes corporate free cash flow in emerging markets will more than double before 2018 as investment in excess capacity slows.