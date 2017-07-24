Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Energy investors correctly follow the weekly U.S. Department of Energy report on oil inventories, but it’s the interplay between inventories and futures markets – with data available daily – that is driving the spot price.

The chart below shows that the oil price is closely following the steepness of the oil futures curve. (Note that the steepness of the crude futures curve is plotted inversely to better show the trend. In this case, a downward-sloping line indicates a steepening futures curve.) The grey line on the chart is simply the 12-month oil futures price minus the one-month futures price. At the first data point, for example, July 25, 2012, the 12-month future price was $90.97 (U.S.) per barrel and the one-month price was $88.97, making the difference $2 per barrel, as shown.

