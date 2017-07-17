Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Why GIC rates may soon head lower even in the wake of the BoC rate hike Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As a seller of GICs and mortgages, Brandon Brot is the first to hear about how the financial industry is reacting to the recent rise in interest rates.

Every day, he receives bulletins about changes in rates for both guaranteed investment certificates and mortgages. “We’re getting mortgage rate increase, mortgage rate increase, mortgage rate increase these days,” said Mr. Brot, a principal at GIC Wealth Management. “But we don’t see anything on the GIC side.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: How rising interest rates affect mortgages (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular