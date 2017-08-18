A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Geopolitics website Policy Tensor attempts to explain why housing prices have outperformed all other assets classes using an impressive set of data reaching back to 1870,

“What explains the superior risk-adjusted performance of housing is the fact that housing assets are not, in fact, owned by the rich or market-based financial intermediaries like other asset classes, but quite broadly held by the small-fry. More technically, the marginal investor in housing is your average householder who finds it extraordinarily hard to diversify away the risk posed by her single-family home to her balance sheet. Since it is so hard for her to diversify this risk away, she must be compensated for that risk.”

