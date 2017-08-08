The need to be ruthlessly pessimistic in your expectations for investment returns cannot be overstated.

The latest update of investment return guidelines for financial planners suggests conservative investors should expect annual returns of 3.25 per cent after fees over the long term, which is specified as 10 or more years. Balanced investors should expect 3.92 per cent and aggressive investors 4.75 per cent. Dismiss from your mind any ideas you have about strong investment returns compensating for a lack of saving for retirement.

