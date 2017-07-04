A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

I have previously been agnostic about the short-term outlook for crude prices – they seemed driven more by speculative futures positioning than anything else – but constructive on the two- to three -year outlook. The mid-term optimism was based on the abrupt halt in exploration and development spending from 2014 to 2016, which I expected would eventually cause some supply scarcity.

Report Typo/Error