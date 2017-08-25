Whether it’s out of dread or complacency, a lot of investors aren’t reading their account statements.

That’s the conclusion to be drawn from a J.D. Power survey in which investors were asked if they noticed any change during the past year in how fees and performance information was communicated by their advisory firm. Just 23 per cent noticed a change, a strikingly low number in light of the fact that new regulatory transparency rules have added some key data to client statements. Over all, the number of investors reporting a complete understanding of fees was 24 per cent, down from 27 per cent in 2016.

