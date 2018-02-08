Why it’s time for me to shake up my fund portfolios

At the start of 2009 I created several model fund portfolios for various types of investors, from very conservative to strongly growth oriented. In each case, I set a target range of return that was consistent with the risk level.

These portfolios have just completed their ninth year (as of Dec. 31) so we now have a good idea of how they perform over a meaningful period of time.

The latest results follow. Find the portfolio that best matches your own investing style and see how your own securities have done by comparison.

The Ultra-Safe Portfolio

This portfolio is designed for investors who want higher returns than they can get from a GIC or money market fund, without taking on a lot of risk. The main focus is on bonds.

Fund Current weight % 6-month return % Value PHN Canadian Money Market “D” 9.6 0.2 $3,193.05 PHN Short Term Bond & Mortgage “D” 24.5 -0.28 $8,187.88 National Bank Secure Diversified 24.3 1.78 $8,120.25 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF 20.7 0.27 $6,918.92 Fidelity Monthly Income “B” 20.9 0.84 $7,009.19 Total 100 $33,428.29

Performance to date

Initial value (Jan. 1. 2009) = $25,000

Value at last review (June 30, 2017) = $33,225.89

Current value = $33,428.29

Change since last review = $202.40

Return since last review = 0.006 per cent

Change since inception (9 years) = 32.9 per cent

Annualized compound rate of return = 3.10 per cent

Comments: This portfolio eked out a small fractional gain over the latest six months. We should not expect anything beyond this going forward because rising interest rates will have a negative effect on all the securities in this portfolio. At this point, you'd be better off cashing out and putting the money into a high interest savings account, such as the one offered by EQ Bank, which currently pays 2.3 per cent. Although that rate can change any time, it's a better choice right now than a low-risk fund portfolio. You're covered by deposit insurance up to $100,000.

Changes: We will discontinue monitoring this portfolio since it is not suited for the current environment. Invest the money in a high-interest savings account or laddered GICs.

Defensive PortfolioThis portfolio aims for a higher rate of return than the Ultra Safe Portfolio, with correspondingly higher risk. It is best suited to non-registered accounts where safety and income are the top priorities. The fund targets an average annual compound rate of return between 4 per cent and 6 per cent.

Fund Current weight % 6-month return % Value PHN Short Term Bond & Mortgage “D” 29.1 -0.28 $11,317.41 PHN Total Return Bond “D” 15.1 -0.07 $5,894.55 Steadyhand Income 15.4 1.05 $6,024.25 Fidelity Monthly Income “B” 10.3 0.84 $4,036.18 TD Diversified Monthly Income “A” 13.6 5.2 $5,301.31 Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity “A” 16.5 -2.01 $6,437.08 Total 100 $39,010.78

Performance to date

Initial value (Jan. 1, 2009) = $25,000

Value at last review (June 30, 2017) = $38,794.04

Current value = $39,010.78

Change since last review = $216.74

Return since last review = 0.06 per cent

Change since inception (9 years) = 56 per cent

Annualized compound rate of return = 5.07 per cent

Comments: The two PH&N bond funds recorded small losses but the big disappointment was the performance of Ivy Foreign Equity, which dropped just over two per cent in the latest six-month period at a time when the average fund in the category gained over 6 per cent. This fund has been underperforming for a while, so the time has come to replace it.

The other side of the coin was a nice return from the TD Diversified Monthly Income Fund, which added 5.2 per cent thanks to its 65 per cent stock weighting – the rest is in bonds and cash.

Changes: We will replace the Mackenzie Ivy Fund with RBC Global Equity Fund ("A" units). It is a well-balanced fund, with slightly more than half its assets in the U.S. and the rest dividend between several countries. It has been a very strong performer in recent years with a three-year average annual compound rate of return of 14.4 per cent. It's a no-load fund with an MER of 2.15 per cent (some classes have a lower MER, check with your broker). The minimum initial investment is $500. We will switch the $6,437.08 in the Ivy fund to this one.

RRSP Portfolio

This portfolio is designed for RRSP accounts. Risk is kept to a reasonable level (we aim for a 60-40 equity/bond split) and the annual target rate of return is in the 6-per-cent to 7-per-cent range.

Fund Current weight % 6-month return % Value PHN Total Return Bond “D” 18.4 -0.07 $8,352.99 iShares Can. Corporate Bond Index ETF 9.3 0.27 $4,237.53 TD High Yield Bond “D” 3.4 1.84 $1,558.15 Steadyhand Income 9.4 1.05 $4,262.67 Fidelity Monthly Income “B” 14.2 0.84 $6,438.82 Fidelity Canadian Large Cap “B” 9.7 0.55 $4,423.74 Beutel Goodman American Equity “D” 18.9 5.04 $8,563.48 Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity “A” 16.7 -2.01 $7,601.81 Total 100 $45,439.19

Performance to date

Initial value (Jan. 1, 2009) = $25,000

Value at last review (June 30, 2017) = $45,009.19

Current value = $45,439.19

Change since last review = $430.00

Return since last review = 0.096 per cent

Change since inception (9 years) = 81.76 per cent

Annualized compound rate of return = 6.86 per cent

Comments: We should have had a better performance from this portfolio in the latest period but we were dragged down by the 2-per-cent loss in the Ivy Foreign Equity Fund and a fractional gain in the Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund. Once again, Beutel Goodman American Equity Fund was the star performer.

Changes: Here again we will sell the Ivy Fund and replace it with RBC Global Equity. We will also sell Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund, which has been underperforming for some time. We'll replace it with another fund from the same family, Fidelity Canadian Growth Company ("B" units). About half its portfolio is in Canada, led by stocks such as TD Bank, Cenovus Energy, and West Fraser Timber. U.S. stocks make up most of the rest, with PayPal and Microsoft among the major holdings. The three-year average annual compound rate of return is 13.4 per cent. The MER is on the high side at 2.27 per cent but the performance justifies that cost.

RRIF Portfolio

Safety and cash flow are the twin goals of this portfolio. The objective is to provide enough income to allow investors to avoid dipping into capital for as long as possible. The target return is 6 per cent per year.

Fund Current weight % 6-month return % Value PHN Canadian Money Market 7.5 0.03 $3,001.80 PHN Total Return Bond “D” 16.4 -0.07 $6,558.16 iShares Can. Corporate Bond Index ETF 14.7 0.27 $5,914.04 Steadyhand Income 14.9 1.05 $5,958.42 Fidelity Monthly Income “B” 15 0.84 $6,009.23 TD Diversified Monthly Income “A” 10.9 5.2 $4,380.21 Manulife Monthly High Income 10.7 6.01 $4,311.92 Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity “A” 9.9 -2.01 $3,986.63 Total 100 $40,120.41

Performance to date

Initial value (Jan. 1, 2009) = $25,000

Value at last review (June 30, 2017) = $39,590.88

Current value = $40,120.41

Change since last review = $529.53

Return since last review = 1.34 per cent

Change since inception (9 years) = 60.48 per cent

Annualized compound rate of return = 5.56 per cent

Comments: This portfolio performed well below our target average in the latest period, although most of the securities were in the black. The soft bond market and the weakness in Canadian equities were the primary culprits.

Changes: Overall, this portfolio is falling a short of expectations. I am not willing to compromise the risk to RRIF assets by raising the equity stake during a period of very high markets, but we will switch the Ivy fund to the RBC fund as mentioned above.

Growth Portfolio The portfolio is designed for investors seeking long-term growth and who are willing to accept a greater level of risk to achieve that goal. As you might expect, the portfolio is heavily weighted to stocks, however we avoid high-risk funds. The target rate of return is 8 per cent-plus.

Fund Current weight % 6-month return % Value iShares Can. Corporate Bond Index ETF 8.9 0.27 $5,462.88 Fidelity Canadian Large Cap “B” 18.5 0.55 $11,405.84 Mawer Canadian Equity 20.4 5.84 $12,553.14 Beutel Goodman Small Cap “D” 10.4 1.31 $6,433.67 Beutel Goodman American Equity “D” 22.7 5.04 $14,013.36 Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity “A” 19.1 -2.01 $11,766.48 Total 100 $61,635.37

Performance to date

Initial value (Jan. 1, 2009) = $25,000

Value at last review (June 30, 2017) = $61,084.75

Current value = $61,635.37

Change since last review = $550.62

Return since last review = 0.009 per cent

Change since inception (9 years) = 146.54 per cent

Annualized compound rate of return = 10.55 per cent

Comments: It was a disappointing six months for this portfolio, especially with stock markets being strong. Only two of our funds did well, Mawer Canadian Equity and Beutel Goodman American Equity. The rest were laggards.

Changes: As with the other portfolios, we will swap the Ivy fund for RBC Global Equity and the Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund with Fidelity Canadian Growth Company. Hopefully, they will deliver improved results.

