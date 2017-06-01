There are “story stocks,” companies whose shares are propelled forward by an easy-to-understand, compelling narrative. Many times, however, the story unravels, the shareholders get burned, and we get to look back at the few who pointed to the red flags well ahead of the denouement.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is, I submit, one of these stocks – and I will say this even as, or perhaps especially because, it hit a new 52-week high this week on extraordinarily high price-to-earnings multiples.