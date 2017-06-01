Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Formerly known as Burger King, Restaurant Brands International took on its generic moniker when it acquired Canadian treasure Tim Hortons in 2014. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Formerly known as Burger King, Restaurant Brands International took on its generic moniker when it acquired Canadian treasure Tim Hortons in 2014. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Why Restaurant Brands investors could lose their lunch money Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There are “story stocks,” companies whose shares are propelled forward by an easy-to-understand, compelling narrative. Many times, however, the story unravels, the shareholders get burned, and we get to look back at the few who pointed to the red flags well ahead of the denouement.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is, I submit, one of these stocks – and I will say this even as, or perhaps especially because, it hit a new 52-week high this week on extraordinarily high price-to-earnings multiples.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular