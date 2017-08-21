Enbridge Inc. has been in a slump since the initial euphoria over its $37-billion takeover of Spectra Energy Corp. last September, but you should see the dip as a golden opportunity to buy a dividend- and profit-gusher at a good price.

The shares are down 16 per cent since September, 2016, when the company’s friendly deal for Houston-based Spectra set off a rally that drove the shares above $59. Today, they languish at $49.39, which is near an 18-month low.

