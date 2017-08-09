People who believe that walking under ladders is bad luck may also want to be wary of investing during years that end with a seven.

The recent run of such years displays an unusual knack for nasty surprises – from the financial crisis in 2007, to the Asian debacle in 1997, to Black Monday in 1987.

What to make of this odd streak of unlucky sevens? For the most part, absolutely nothing. If you’re of a rational turn of mind, it’s obvious that the appearance of a certain numeral in the date can’t influence events.

