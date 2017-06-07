Sun Life Financial Inc. shares rallied on Wednesday and the reason is clear: The company may have halted recent outflows from its large U.S. asset-management division, winning plaudits from analysts. But will the improvements keep coming?
That’s an open question, given that it is still unclear whether Sun Life is a victim of a long-term shift toward passive investing or merely caught in a brief period where institutional investors have been rebalancing their holdings.
