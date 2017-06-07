Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Sun Life shares rally, but will the clear skies last? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Sun Life Financial Inc. shares rallied on Wednesday and the reason is clear: The company may have halted recent outflows from its large U.S. asset-management division, winning plaudits from analysts. But will the improvements keep coming?

That’s an open question, given that it is still unclear whether Sun Life is a victim of a long-term shift toward passive investing or merely caught in a brief period where institutional investors have been rebalancing their holdings.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular