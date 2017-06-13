The Bank of Canada is mulling its first interest-rate hike in seven years, and an unlikely winner in this dramatic shift in monetary policy has emerged: preferred shares.

The S&P/TSX preferred share index marked its biggest one-day gain of the year, rising nearly 1.2 per cent on Tuesday. The move in what is typically a sleepy corner of the market comes a day after the Bank of Canada’s senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins hinted that broad economic growth could lead to higher interest rates.

