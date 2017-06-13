Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Worried about rising interest rates? Here’s an idea that’s gaining traction Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Bank of Canada is mulling its first interest-rate hike in seven years, and an unlikely winner in this dramatic shift in monetary policy has emerged: preferred shares.

The S&P/TSX preferred share index marked its biggest one-day gain of the year, rising nearly 1.2 per cent on Tuesday. The move in what is typically a sleepy corner of the market comes a day after the Bank of Canada’s senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins hinted that broad economic growth could lead to higher interest rates.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories