Canadian investors are underperforming the mutual funds they own, a sign of weak decision-making about when to buy and sell.

Morningstar, the Chicago-based investment research firm, studied the returns investors in seven major markets received from mutual funds. Across all fund categories, the average Canadian mutual fund gained 8.4 per cent over the five-year period under scrutiny, while the average fund investor made 7.3 per cent. That’s a gap of 1.1 per cent, third largest in the markets studied.

