A FANG meltdown. Fears of missing out on U.S. tax bounty spark tech rout

Trying to explain the Nasdaq 100's Wednesday morning face-plant? Check out the various tax rates American industries actually end up paying the federal government.

While not usually a liability, one problem for technology stocks right now is that they don't pay that much. Among sectors, the 18.5-per-cent effective tax rate enjoyed by tech stocks is the third-lowest among U.S. large caps, according to S&P Global data. And that means less potential bounty should Republican legislation moves through Congress.

"It's the tax bill hurting tech," said Frank Ingarra, head trader at Greenwich, Conn.-based NorthCoast Asset Management LLC, which oversees $1.8-billion. "When you have something that's got so extended and done so well, and people start thinking about these things, of course you're going to have profit taking."

While the 3.7-per-cent drop in an index tracking Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google was the biggest in 21 months, the amount of lost money exceeded any other single day on record. At about $60-billion, the decline in their combined market value is poised to eclipse any since Facebook arrived in public markets.

The record wipeout is a function of how big these companies have become this year after a rally that through Tuesday had more than tripled the market.

Equities were caught in another violent rotation Wednesday, with financial stocks poised for the best two-day rally in more than a year and tech shares their worst rout since last August's meltdown. Companies from Nvidia Corp. and Facebook Inc., up more than 50 per cent in 2017, are nursing losses of 3 per cent or more Wednesday. Their effective tax rates are 6.5 per cent and 10.1 per cent, respectively, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Not that tax reform has been required for Nasdaq stocks to melt down in the past. Wednesday's rout bears striking resemblances to other stormy sessions in the U.S. stock market this year, most notably Aug. 9, when the index tumbled 2.4 per cent and the S&P 500 was little changed. Then as now a plausible explanation was the reconsideration of a rally that has now sent groups like semiconductor makers up almost 40 per cent in 2017.

"This rotation is not connected to the tech sector fundamentals, but it's just investors asking themselves, tech has had a great run this year, but which sectors may be benefit from the tax reform and be the winners next year?" said Mark Kepner, managing director and equity trader at Themis Trading LLC in Chatham, NJ. "Part of the selloff is that we also have the seasonality effect as people buy into sectors like financials in anticipation of pension money flowing in in January."

Another theme recurring from June is rallying banks. The S&P 500 Financials Index is up almost 5 per cent in two days, buoyed by congressional testimony yesterday by Federal Reserve nominee Jerome Powell in which he previewed a light hand on regulation. The Russell 2000, whose domestic-focused constituents have made it somewhat of a proxy for the progress of tax reform, has gained 2 per cent in two days.

"Is it tech versus financials or is it large cap versus small cap? It seems like there's a lot of themes overlapping there," Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners in Bethesda, Md., said by phone. On tax legislation, he said: "The magnitude of the move today to me suggests that's probably not the only driver of what's going on. There wasn't some magical announcement that came out and said we're definitely having a tax cut for sure, black and white. On the margin that could be something helping financials and maybe hurting tech."

