Airbnb, Spotify among big-name U.S. unicorns likely to list in 2018

The 2018 U.S. IPO market is expected to see the debut of some of the most anticipated unicorns — companies that have reached $1-billion in valuation without tapping the stock markets.

With stock markets touching new highs every other day, investors are clamouring for new investment opportunities and that could help companies see a pop in shares on debut.

While not many companies have publicly laid out plans for a 2018 IPO, following is the list of the most anticipated IPOs of 2018 according to experts.

Story continues below advertisement

Airbnb

Valuation - About $30-billion

Chances of 2018 debut - High

The short-term home rental service, founded in 2008 in San Francisco, has clashed with hoteliers and authorities in cities including New York, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris, which in some cases are limiting short-term rentals. Critics accuse Airbnb of exacerbating housing shortages and driving out lower-income residents.

Spotify

Valuation - About $16-billion

Chances of 2018 debut - High

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The world's biggest music-streaming company has more than 140 million active users. Spotify is aiming to file its intention to float with U.S. regulators towards the end of this year in order to list in the first or second quarter next year, one source told Reuters.

Dropbox

Valuation - $10-billion

Chances of 2018 debut - High

The IPO will be a key test of the data-sharing business' worth after it was valued at almost $10-billion in a private fundraising round in 2014. San Francisco-based Dropbox, which was founded in 2007 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduates Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, counts Sequoia Capital, T. Rowe Price and Greylock Partners as investors.

Lyft

Story continues below advertisement

Valuation - About $11-billion

Chances of 2018 debut - Moderate

The U.S.-based ride hailing company raised an additional $500-million in its recent round of funding, bringing in new capital totalling $1.5-billion. The funding round was led by one of Alphabet Inc.'s investment funds and CapitalG.

Palantir Technology

Valuation - About $20-billion

Chances of 2018 debut - Moderate

Palantir was co-founded by Peter Thiel and Joe Lonsdale, two of Silicon Valley's more influential investors and entrepreneurs. It has a $20-billion valuation and is considered one of Silicon Valley's most secretive companies.

Pinterest

Valuation - About $12 billion

Chances of 2018 debut - Moderate

Founded in 2010, the company develops visual search technology and allows users to save images on its website. The SanFrancisco-based company has 175 million monthly users collecting and pinning photos related to cooking, designing, travel and other interests on its website. About 60 percent of Pinterest's user base is outside the United States.

Uber

Valuation - About $68-billion

Chances of 2018 debut - Low

In November, Japan's SoftBank Group Corp offered to buy shares of Uber at a 30-per-cent discount to its most recent valuation of $68.5-billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Uber is the second-highest valued private venture-backed company after China's ride-service company Didi Chuxing.