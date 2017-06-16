Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Five-per-cent dividend yields are plentiful today in a mostly overlooked corner of the preferred-share market.

Perpetual preferred shares are a classic risk-reward case study for investors. The yields are juicy in today’s low-rate world, and reliable where blue-chip companies are the issuer. The bulk of the preferred-share market today is made up of rate resets, which all have their own formulas for setting payouts in relation to five-year Government of Canada bond yields. With a perpetual, the yield is the yield.

These preferred shares pay 5 per cent

Perpetual preferred shares from blue-chip companies pay a steady dividend – there are no rate resets in the future and no set redemption date. Preferred share specialist James Hymas highlighted these perpetuals on the basis that they are trading at their issue price of $25 or below, have an uncomplicated structure and and offer a yield of 5 per cent or slightly more. These shares could be in for a rough ride if interest rates rise, but the dividend would be unaffected as long as the issuing company remains financially healthy.

IssuerTSX tickerDividendRecent share price Yield based on recent share price (%)DBRS ratingYTD price chg (%)One-week chg (%)
Brookfield Asset Mgt.BAM.PF.C$1.21 $23.20 5.2Pfd-2 (low)6.9-1
Brookfield Asset Mgt.BAM.PF.D$1.23 $23.63 5.2Pfd-2 (low)7.3-0.4
Brookfield Asset Mgt.BAM.PR.M$1.19 $22.79 5.2Pfd-2 (low)6.90.2
Brookfield Asset Mgt.BAM.PR.N$1.19 $22.82 5.2Pfd-2 (low)7.3-0.3
Canadian UtilitiesCU.PR.D$1.23 $24.60 5Pfd-2 (high)5.50
Canadian UtilitiesCU.PR.E$1.23 $24.60 5Pfd-2 (high)5.2-0.2
Canadian UtilitiesCU.PR.F$1.13 $22.63 5Pfd-2 (high)5.30.4
Canadian UtilitiesCU.PR.G$1.13 $22.68 5Pfd-2 (high)6.10.4
E-L Financial ELF.PR.G$1.19 $23.19 5.1Not rated7.30
Power Corp.POW.PR.D$1.25 $25 5Pfd-28.2-0.1
Power FinancialPWF.PR.K$1.24 $24.29 5.1Pfd-2 (high)4.8-0.4
Power FinancialPWF.PR.S$1.20 $24.10 5Pfd-2 (high)7.90.2

Source: James Hymas, president of Hymas Investment Management Inc.

Another perspective

These perpetual preferreds are recommended for income-seeking investors by analyst Harry Levant of IncomeResearch.ca

IssuerTSX tickerDividendRecent share price Yield based on recent share price (%)DBRS ratingYTD price chg (%)One-week chg (%)
Fortis Inc.FTS.PR.J$1.19 $23.76 5Pfd-3 (high)4.1-0.2
Great-West LifecoGWO.PR.I$1.13 $22.75 5Pfd-2 (high)5.30.5
Sun Life FinancialSLF.PR.A$1.19 $23.95 5Pfd-2 5.1-0.1
Manulife FinancialMFC.PR.B$1.16 $23.59 4.9Pfd-2 5.81
Power FinancialPWF.PR.S$1.20 $24.10 5Pfd-2 (high)7.90.2
Canadian Utilities CU.PR.G$1.13 $22.68 5Pfd-2 (high)6.10.4

Source: Harry Levant, IncomeResearch.ca

Notes for both charts: Share price data is to June 14; DBRS is a rating service; yield numbers shown assume the shares pay out indefinitely and are not redeemed at the issuer's option.

