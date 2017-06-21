The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI Inc. unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging-markets index.

MSCI said it needed more signs that centre-right President Mauricio Macri’s pro-market reforms were “irreversible” to reincorporate the country’s shares into its emerging-markets index.

Mr. Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign-exchange restrictions that drove MSCI to downgrade Latin America’s No. 3 economy to “frontier” status.

The benchmark Merval stock index fell nearly 5 per cent, its biggest daily decline since Jan. 15, with all components in negative territory. Shares of Pampa Energia SA led the losses, dropping 8.5 per cent.

The index had risen nearly 25 per cent in 2017, as traders anticipated increased inflows from funds tracking the MSCI index. As those expectations faded, the peso weakened 1 per cent to a record low $0.0613 (U.S.). In late afternoon trade, the peso was $0.0616.

“There is no longer any rush for passive funds to get in, and those who have been buying in advance of an expected reclassification will probably now look to take some money off the table,” strategists at Itau BBA wrote in a note to clients.

However, “we still have a positive view of the current domestic dynamics in Argentina, both political and economic.”

