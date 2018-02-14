 Skip to main content

Berkshire buys stake in Teva, boosts holdings in Apple

Teva Pharmaceutical facility building in Neot Hovav, Israel.

Tsafrir Abayov/AP

Jonathan Stempel
New York
Reuters

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it has taken a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, significantly boosted its holdings of Apple Inc and has nearly shed a less successful investment in IBM Corp.

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Dec. 31, Berkshire reported owning about 18.9 million of the American depositary receipts in Teva, one of the world's largest generic drug makers, worth about $358-million.

Teva's share price rose more than 10 per cent after Berkshire reported its ownership stake.

Berkshire also reported a 23 per cent increase since the end of September in its Apple stake, to about 165.3 million shares, and a 94.5 per cent decline in its stake in International Business Machines Corp, to 2.05 million shares.

