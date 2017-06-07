Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Specialist Anthony Matesic, left, and traders Richard Newman, second left, Gordon Charlop, third left, and Peter Tuchman work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, June 6. (Richard Drew/AP)
Specialist Anthony Matesic, left, and traders Richard Newman, second left, Gordon Charlop, third left, and Peter Tuchman work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, June 6. (Richard Drew/AP)

Bill Gross says market risk is highest since before 2008 crisis Add to ...

John Gittelsohn and Erik Schatzker

Bloomberg News

Published

Last updated

U.S. markets are at their highest risk levels since before the 2008 financial crisis because investors are paying a high price for the chances they’re taking, according to Bill Gross, manager of the $2-billion Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund.

“Instead of buying low and selling high, you’re buying high and crossing your fingers,” Mr. Gross, 73, said Wednesday at the Bloomberg Invest New York summit.

Central bank policies for low-and negative-interest rates are artificially driving up asset prices while creating little growth in the real economy and punishing individual savers, banks and insurance companies, according to Gross.

The U.S. economy is expected to grow 2.2 per cent this year and 2.3 per cent in 2018, according to forecasts compiled by Bloomberg. Trump administration officials have said their policies will boost annual growth to 3 per cent.

Mr. Gross’s fund has returned 3.1 per cent in the year through June 6, outperforming 22 percent of its Bloomberg peers. It has posted a total return of 5.4 per cent since Mr. Gross took over management in October 2014 after he was ousted from Pacific Investment Management Co.

Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group completed a merger May 30 to form Janus Henderson Group Plc, creating a global investment manager overseeing more than $330-billion. It seeks to use its combined size to compete with lower-fee rivals, such as Vanguard Group, at a time when costs are rising for compliance and technology.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular