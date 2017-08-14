Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this May 2, 2016, file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett is interviewed in Omaha. (John Peterson/AP)
In this May 2, 2016, file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett is interviewed in Omaha. (John Peterson/AP)

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sheds GE stock, adds stake in Synchrony Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it has taken a 17.5 million share stake in Synchrony Financial and shed its investment in the financial services company’s former parent, General Electric Co.

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings, Berkshire said it owned about $521-million of Synchrony shares as of June 30.

It also reported no holdings of GE, after having reported a roughly $315-million stake as of March 31.

Investors follow Berkshire’s stock holdings closely to determine what has won or lost Buffett’s favour. Smaller equity investments at Berkshire are normally made by Buffett’s deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: Breaking down smart beta ETFs (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular