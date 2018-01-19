Bullish on Avigilon

Avigilon declined from $34.50 to $11.20 (A-B) and then settled into a bullish technical pattern known as an Inverse Head-and-Shoulder (solid lines). The recent rise above the neckline of this formation (dotted line) signalled the breakout and the start of a new up-leg (C). Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. A minor pullback may occur toward ±$19, but only a sustained decline below ±$17 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $23 and $25. The large Inverse Head-and-Shoulder formation (solid lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com