Bullish on Best Buy

Best Buy Co. Inc. traded in a large wedge pattern made up of lower highs and higher lows from 2014 to 2016 (dashed lines). The stock had a breakout from this base in late-2016 (A), pulled back in early-2017 (B) and then had a sharp rise toward $62.00 (C). The stock then stayed in a trading range and found support at its 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (D) suggesting that it is ready for an up-move. The recent rise above $62 confirmed the breakout and the start of a new up-leg (E). A correction may occur toward $60-61, but only a decline below $54-55 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $69 and $74. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

