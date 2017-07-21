Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Coach Inc. had a sharp decline from $57.95 to $33.39 and then settled in a large bullish base formation known as an Inverse Head-and-Shoulder. (FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
Coach Inc. had a sharp decline from $57.95 to $33.39 and then settled in a large bullish base formation known as an Inverse Head-and-Shoulder. (FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)

WHAT THE CHARTS SAY

Bullish on Coach Inc. Add to ...

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Coach Inc. had a sharp decline from $57.95 to $33.39 (A-B) and then settled in a large bullish base formation known as an Inverse Head-and-Shoulder (solid lines). The recent rise above the neckline of this pattern (dashed line) signalled renewed investor interest, a breakout and the start of a new major up-leg (C). Behaviour indicators including the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. The recent sharp rise from $38.47 to $48.40 produced an overbought condition; a more attractive level may occur near $43-$44. Only a sustained decline below $40-$41 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $54 and $59. The large base (solid lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

  • Coach Inc
    $48.74
    +0.66
    (+1.37%)
  • Updated July 21 4:02 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular