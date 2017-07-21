Coach Inc. had a sharp decline from $57.95 to $33.39 (A-B) and then settled in a large bullish base formation known as an Inverse Head-and-Shoulder (solid lines). The recent rise above the neckline of this pattern (dashed line) signalled renewed investor interest, a breakout and the start of a new major up-leg (C). Behaviour indicators including the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. The recent sharp rise from $38.47 to $48.40 produced an overbought condition; a more attractive level may occur near $43-$44. Only a sustained decline below $40-$41 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $54 and $59. The large base (solid lines) supports higher targets.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com
Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs
