Bullish on Industrial Alliance

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. traded below a falling trend-line for about two years (solid line). In 2016, the stock had a sharp rise to $58.05 (A) and then settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between $52 and $59 (dashed lines). The recent rise to $61.73 signalled a breakout from the trading range and the resumption of the up-trend (B).
Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish potential. Only a sustained decline below ±$56 would be negative.
Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $64 and $69. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports higher targets.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: decisionplus.com
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨