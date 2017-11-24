Bullish on KBR Inc.

KBR Inc. declined from $36.70 to $14.00 (A-B), and settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between $16 and $20, followed by another range between $13 and $18 (dashed lines). This price action produced a bullish technical pattern called a Delayed Ending. The recent rise above $18.50-19.00 signalled a breakout from this formation, renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-leg (C). There is good support near ±$17.50, but only a sustained decline below ±$16.00 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide an initial target of $25. The large trading range supports significantly higher targets.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨