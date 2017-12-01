Bullish on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy rallied from $75.24 to $116.30 (A-B) and then settled in a large, bullish technical pattern known as a "W" formation (solid lines). The rise above the neckline of this pattern (dotted line) signaled the breakout from the "W" formation and the start of a new major up-trend (C).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the positive status. Only a sustained decline below $112-113 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $135 and $145. The large "W" formation (solid lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com