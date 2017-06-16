Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Terex Corp. declined from $45.46 to $22.01, had a recovery rally to $29.32 and then settled in a bullish technical pattern known as a V-Extended. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Terex Corp. declined from $45.46 to $22.01, had a recovery rally to $29.32 and then settled in a bullish technical pattern known as a V-Extended. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WHAT THE CHARTS SAY

Bullish on Terex Add to ...

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Terex Corp. declined from $45.46 to $22.01 (A-B), had a recovery rally to $29.32 (C) and then settled in a bullish technical pattern known as a V-Extended (dashed lines). The subsequent move above this formation (D) signalled the breakout from the pattern. The stock stayed in a horizontal trading range mostly between $29 and $34 for about five months, but the recent rise above this range signalled the resumption of the uptrend (E). Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. Only a sustained decline below $30 to $31 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $38 and $42. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

  • Terex Corp
    $35.45
    +0.15
    (+0.42%)
  • Updated June 16 4:05 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular