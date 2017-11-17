Bullish on MGM Resorts International

On July 30, 2016 ($23.98 [U.S.]), we reported a breakout and the start of a new up-leg toward targets of $28 and $31. MGM Resorts quickly rallied to a high of $30.62 fulfilling both our targets (A). Subsequently, the stock pulled back to $25.15 (B), toward support near its 40-week Moving Average (40wMA), rallied to ±$34.50 and has been trading in a horizontal trading range between $30 and $34.50 for the past six months (dotted lines). A sustained rise above ±$35 would signal the resumption of the up-trend. Only a decline below ±$30 would be negative. A rise above ±$35 would signal Point & Figure targets of $39 and $43. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com