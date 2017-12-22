Bullish potential on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. had a sharp rise in 2016 from $3.65 to $35.67 (A-B) and after a one-half correction of the previous move (C), it rallied above its 40-week Moving Average (40wMA – D). The stock appears to have found good support near its average at $26-27 (shaded area) and appears ready to resume the up-trend (solid line). A sustained rise above $31-32 would signal renewed investor interest and the resumption of the up-trend toward higher targets. Only a decline below ±$26 would be negative. A rise above $31-32 would signal Point & Figure targets of $35 and $37. Potentially higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com