Bullish potential on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc. had a sharp decline from $24.00 to $12.10 (A-B) followed by a recovery rally to $17.46 (C). It then settled in a bullish technical pattern known as a "W" formation (dashed lines). A rise above $15.50-16.00 (dotted line) would signal a breakout from the bullish pattern and the start of a new up-leg. The stock is currently in the midst of a minor correction toward its 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) where it appears to have found support (D). Only a sustained decline below $13.00-13.50 would be negative. A sustained rise above $15.50-16.00 would signal Point & Figure targets of $18 and $20. The large base (dashed lines) supports significantly higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com