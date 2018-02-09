 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bullish potential on Total Energy Services

What the charts say

Bullish potential on Total Energy Services

A technical look at the stock

Monica Rizk and Ron Meisels
Special to The Globe and Mail

Total Energy Services Inc. had a sharp decline from $24.00 to $12.10 (A-B) followed by a recovery rally to $17.46 (C). It then settled in a bullish technical pattern known as a "W" formation (dashed lines). A rise above $15.50-16.00 (dotted line) would signal a breakout from the bullish pattern and the start of a new up-leg. The stock is currently in the midst of a minor correction toward its 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) where it appears to have found support (D). Only a sustained decline below $13.00-13.50 would be negative. A sustained rise above $15.50-16.00 would signal Point & Figure targets of $18 and $20. The large base (dashed lines) supports significantly higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.