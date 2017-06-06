Where will Carson Block strike next? For traders in Hong Kong, it’s a suddenly pressing question. Block, the short-selling founder of Muddy Waters, told Bloomberg News he identified a new target in the former British colony and will reveal the company’s name at the Sohn Hong Kong Conference just after 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

His comments triggered an immediate flurry of speculation in the city’s $4.6-trillion equity market. The Hang Seng Composite Index dipped as he spoke on television, with stocks including Tongda Group Holdings Ltd., Man Wah Holdings Ltd. and Sunny Optical Technology Group Co. sliding on concern they could be in the short seller’s crosshairs.

“Some of the mid- and small-caps are falling quite a lot as Muddy Waters may have frightened some investors or speculators,” said Sam Chi Yung, a senior strategist at South China Financial Holdings Ltd. in Hong Kong. “They’re afraid that the stock they’re holding will be the next target.”

Calls to Man Wah’s investor relations lines weren’t answered and the furniture maker didn’t immediately reply to e-mailed requests for comment. An investor relations employee at Sunny Optical said “business is normal and on track.” A spokeswoman for Tongda, a maker of consumer electronics casings, declined to comment on market rumors and said the company isn’t aware of any reason for the share-price movement.

Mr. Block’s attempt to build suspense for his latest report drew criticism from Andrew Clarke, director of trading at Mirabaud Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong.

“Saying he will name a short tomorrow afternoon in his speech is rather irresponsible as there must be at least 50 stocks down by 5 per cent,” Mr. Clarke said. “But he is only naming one, so he has potentially created a small panic selloff in 49.”

