Robert "Hap" Sneddon, president and partner of CastleMoore Inc., at the company offices in Oakville, Ont. (Deborah Baic/Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail)
Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

First, the good news: According to Robert (Hap) Sneddon, stock markets are likely to go up again over the next six months or so as investors feast on growth stocks in areas such as financials, technology and even energy. However, the bad news, according to Mr. Sneddon, president and chief portfolio manager at CastleMoore Inc., is that a “reconciliation” may be coming in 2018. The Globe and Mail recently spoke with Mr. Sneddon, who manages just under $100-million in assets, about what he’s buying and selling, and about the one Canadian consumer stock he wishes he bought, which has more than doubled since he first looked at it.

