Crypto hedge fund Polychain said to plan IPO in Canada

Polychain Capital, the crypto hedge fund backed by venture firms Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, aims to raise about $400-million in an initial public offering in Canada.

The firm is seeking to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the coming months, according to a person familiar with the plans. Olaf Carlson-Wee, chief executive officer of San Francisco-based Polychain, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Polychain, which invests in blockchain assets, was started in 2016 by Carlson-Wee, the first employee of Bitcoin exchange Coinbase Inc. As of last September, before Bitcoin's year-end surge, it said it had about $250-million of funds under management.

Hedge funds investing in cryptocurrencies trounced their global peers last year. Nine such funds tracked by Eurekahedge Pte soared 1,167 per cent in 2017, compared to the 8-per-cent returns of hedge funds globally.