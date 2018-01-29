 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Crypto hedge fund Polychain said to plan IPO in Canada

Crypto hedge fund Polychain said to plan IPO in Canada

A Bay Street sign in Toronto’s financial district.

© Mark Blinch / Reuters

Scott Deveau and Natalie Obiko Pearson
Bloomberg News

Polychain Capital, the crypto hedge fund backed by venture firms Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, aims to raise about $400-million in an initial public offering in Canada.

The firm is seeking to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the coming months, according to a person familiar with the plans. Olaf Carlson-Wee, chief executive officer of San Francisco-based Polychain, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Polychain, which invests in blockchain assets, was started in 2016 by Carlson-Wee, the first employee of Bitcoin exchange Coinbase Inc. As of last September, before Bitcoin's year-end surge, it said it had about $250-million of funds under management.

Story continues below advertisement

Hedge funds investing in cryptocurrencies trounced their global peers last year. Nine such funds tracked by Eurekahedge Pte soared 1,167 per cent in 2017, compared to the 8-per-cent returns of hedge funds globally.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.