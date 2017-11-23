Top investing links to start 2018 off right

It's been a wild ride for investors in 2017. And no one knows what 2018 will bring. So we've gathered 10 of the best financial links to help you start 2018 off right as an investor.

Worried about the housing market? This is the chart to watch

Scott Barlow details the importance of retail sales as a leading indicator for where Canada's real estate sector - and overall economy - is heading next.

Is an economic 'golden age' on the horizon?

Post-financial-crisis market returns are frequently referred to as "the most hated rally of all time," with investors and pundits continuing to voice skepticism and fear as asset prices keep heading higher. This trepidation is understandable in light of the panic-ridden market history of the past 20 years. Having lived through the Long Term Capital Management implosion, the Asian financial crisis, the technology bubble and 2007-08, many investors, reasonably enough, are looking over their shoulders for the next bout of random market misery. Investors will be happy to know that, according to Carlota Perez of the London School of Economics, the past two decades of market upheaval aren't random at all, but part of a 240-year cycle of technological boom and bust with a likely positive outcome that Prof. Perez calls "a new golden age." It is a theory that also offers guidance for investors in individual high-flying technology stocks such as Netflix Inc. Scott Barlow reports.

How to uncover hidden value in today's stock market

The toughest thing to find in today's stock market is a bargain. After one of the longest bull runs in investing history, many assets look generously, if not extravagantly, valued. But there are exceptions. Look beyond the trendy FANG shares – Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc. (parent of Google) – and you'll find several stocks, ranging from banks to miners, that are trading at valuations that appear quite reasonable. That doesn't mean these stocks are guaranteed to deliver big gains. Many are cheap for excellent reasons. But they do merit further research. Given any pleasant surprises, they have the potential to increase in price in a way that their already expensive cousins don't. Ian McGugan reports.

The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus

Credit markets should brace for a U.S. recession, the U.S. yield curve will invert and growth in America will reach President Donald Trump's lofty and oft-derided target of 4 per cent. These are just some of the more eye-catching 2018 calls from analysts at many of the world's big banks. Yet paradoxically, the biggest shock of all may be that next year is another 'Goldilocks' year like this year. In other words, the consensus. That would be a benign mix of strong global growth, chunky corporate profits, low market volatility, a gentle drift higher in bond yields, and the continued "melt up" in stocks. Jamie McGeever from Reuters reports.

Airbnb, Spotify among big-name U.S. unicorns likely to list in 2018

The 2018 U.S. IPO market is expected to see the debut of some of the most anticipated unicorns — companies that have reached $1-billion in valuation without tapping the stock markets. With stock markets touching new highs every other day, investors are clamouring for new investment opportunities and that could help companies see a pop in shares on debut. While not many companies have publicly laid out plans for a 2018 IPO, following is the list of the most anticipated IPOs of 2018 according to experts.

Raymond James reveals its top Canadian stock picks for 2018

Raymond James released its Canadian analysts' 2018 best picks list on Monday, comprised of 18 stocks meant to represent the firm's best ideas for the calendar year ahead. Its annual list has delivered an average holding period return of 13.3 per cent over the past 10 years, outpacing the S&P/TSX Small Cap index by 4.5 per cent on the same basis, according to Daryl Swetlishoff, the firm's Head of Research (Canada). David Leeder reports.

How to handle your debts, stocks and bitcoin in 2018

Rob Carrick takes a look at eight dos and don'ts for preparing your personal finances for the challenges ahead in 2018.

From bitcoin to Trump: Mining giants identify 2018's challenges

In 2017, miners finally got some tailwinds from their commodities as unsavory supply pressures -- from lower ore grades to worker strikes -- bolstered prices. What's ahead for 2018? Danielle Bochove from Bloomberg News asked six top executives from companies including Newmont Mining Corp., Barrick Gold Corp. and Teck Resources Ltd. for their outlooks.

Party's over for tech stocks as outlook grows cautious for 2018

Wall Street doesn't expect technology stocks to repeat 2017's banner year that has seen the sector return almost twice as much as the S&P 500 index. After four consecutive years of outperformance, tech companies face mounting concerns about the potential for increased government regulation and continued rotation by investors into higher-taxed industries as a result of U.S. tax reform. Most analysts see the bull market continuing, but at a less ferocious pace. Jeran Wittenstein from Bloomberg News takes a look at their predictions.

The best- and worst-performing TSX Composite stocks of 2017

David Milstead takes a look at the stocks that helped the Toronto Stock Exchange to reach new heights in 2017 and those that held it back.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston

Globe Investor newsletter will return to its usual format on Tuesday, Jan. 2.