Dennis Gartman makes ‘watershed’ call to sell equities

Dennis Gartman, the veteran investing pundit, said stocks have hit a peak and its time to hold cash.

In Wednesday's edition of his eponymous newsletter, the economist said he is "calling for a major, multiyear top on the equity markets following the recent volatility and following the reversals to the downside that took place yesterday in the Dow Industrials; the Nasdaq; the S&P and the Russell 2000." He said the forecast represented a "watershed" moment.

Mr. Gartman wrote that stocks will suffer as monetary authorities slowly pull back on stimulus, and he's concerned about a "violently random" trading environment in the past few months and reduced trading volumes. He plans to short equities or stay away from stocks entirely.

"It is time to hold cash; it is time to sell rallies; it is time not to buy weakness," Mr. Gartman wrote. "We can trade other things bullishly, but equities we'll not and as the markets rally this morning we shall watch from the sidelines."