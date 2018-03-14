 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Dennis Gartman makes ‘watershed’ call to sell equities

Dennis Gartman makes ‘watershed’ call to sell equities

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange, June 24, 2016.

Richard Drew/AP

Arie Shapira and Joanna Ossinger
Bloomberg News

Dennis Gartman, the veteran investing pundit, said stocks have hit a peak and its time to hold cash.

In Wednesday's edition of his eponymous newsletter, the economist said he is "calling for a major, multiyear top on the equity markets following the recent volatility and following the reversals to the downside that took place yesterday in the Dow Industrials; the Nasdaq; the S&P and the Russell 2000." He said the forecast represented a "watershed" moment.

Mr. Gartman wrote that stocks will suffer as monetary authorities slowly pull back on stimulus, and he's concerned about a "violently random" trading environment in the past few months and reduced trading volumes. He plans to short equities or stay away from stocks entirely.

Story continues below advertisement

"It is time to hold cash; it is time to sell rallies; it is time not to buy weakness," Mr. Gartman wrote. "We can trade other things bullishly, but equities we'll not and as the markets rally this morning we shall watch from the sidelines."

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.