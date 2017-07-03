It’s not always comfortable – but on average, over the very long term, buying stocks at low valuations has been an effective investment strategy. Globally, “value” shares trading at low price multiples have outperformed high-multiple “growth” shares by about 4 per cent a year since 1990. In the United States, where the available history is longer, they have delivered similar outperformance since 1926.

Value investing may work over the long term, but it hasn’t felt like it lately. Since the end of 2006, the MSCI world value index has lagged the MSCI world growth index by 2.5 per cent a year, leaving an investment in the value index worth 23 per cent less than an equivalent investment in the growth index. And while momentum swung back in value’s favour briefly in 2016 (top chart), this was just a dent in a decade of underperformance – the longest rut for value shares in the past 90 years.

There are likely a number of reasons behind the relative underperformance of value shares, but we believe one underappreciated driver is falling bond yields.

But what do bond yields have to do with the price of value and growth shares?

Returns on assets considered “safe,” such as bonds, hold sway over investors’ willingness to wait for returns from riskier assets. Quite simply, if you could get a 10-per-cent yield by holding safe bonds, you might think twice about a speculative investment that could take years to earn a profit. But if bonds pay next to nothing, why not go for it?

Changes in bond yields don’t affect stocks equally, because different companies generate returns over different timelines. Young companies invest to build their businesses; mature firms focus on harvesting profits. While there are exceptions on both sides, value shares tend to produce more cash than they need and growth shares tend to need more cash than they produce.

Consider two auto makers as an example. Few investors are excited about growth opportunities for Ford, which trades at a low price multiple – a classic value stock. But Ford’s auto business currently produces more than 10 per cent of the company’s market value in cash every year. That’s after its capital investment needs, leaving more than $3-billion (U.S.) to be paid to shareholders in the form of dividends. On the other end of the spectrum is Tesla – your classic growth story. Before capital investments, the company burned through $120-million in cash last year and, to fund its investment needs, Tesla raised more than $2.5-billion in cash from bond and equity investors.

To borrow a term from bond investing, producing more cash now (versus later) makes value shares “short duration” assets, while growth shares are “long duration” assets. High bond yields make investors prefer current cash flows to distant ones and low bond yields make investors more comfortable waiting for future profits. The result is that the relative performance of value versus growth shares is closely linked to changes in bond yields.

The lower chart shows rolling 12-month changes in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields against the rolling 12-month performance of value versus growth shares. The two track each other very closely. As yields have risen, value shares have outperformed growth and, as yields have fallen, growth has outperformed value. In fact, since 2005, the correlation between yield changes and value’s relative return has been nearly 80 per cent on a scale where 100 per cent means the two move in perfect tandem.

The question now is whether current bond yields are sustainable. If they are, then holding out for long-duration growth shares may make sense. But we believe this is a high bar to clear. Compared with value shares, growth shares are about as richly priced as they have been at any point since the global financial crisis.

On top of that, bond yields are not far from record lows. Historically, bond investors have been rewarded for parting with their cash for a period of time. Not so today. After accounting for inflation expectations, bonds in many markets offer almost no compensation for investors’ patience. This is abnormal and we believe unlikely to last.

Should bond yields rise, investors may be less willing to wait for the Teslas of the world to deliver profits and they may come to prefer the immediate cash flows of value shares. This could lead to a rude awakening for investors who buy growth shares indiscriminately.

Chris Horwood, MBA, is an investment counsellor at Orbis Investments and is responsible for the firm’s institutional business in Canada.

