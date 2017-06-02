Mary Meeker was a former star technology analyst at Morgan Stanley is now a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins. Ms. Meeker’s annual Internet Trends report, one of the most anticipated publications in the investment industry every year, was released on May 31 and all 355 presentation slides are available to the public here.

The report solidifies my belief that cloud computing and health care are among the most promising investing areas in the coming years. Corporate spending on cloud computing has climbed from 23 per cent of total corporate technology spending in 2013 to 37 per cent in 2016, amplifying profit growth for a host of companies including Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alphabet, VMWare, Red Hat and F5 Networks.

The cloud theme looks good but it was the health-care section of Ms. Meeker’s report that I found truly overwhelming. The sector is becoming rapidly digitized with collected health-care data rising at a 48 per cent annual pace. This data is allowing the rapid development of products, services and Internet-linked monitoring.

A company called Omada Health offers a digital product that has shown success in promoting weight loss and stroke prevention. Foundation Medicine allows for personalized remote care for cancer patients. In genomics, the number of genetic disorders with diagnostic tests available has jumped from less than 1,000 in the year 2000 to more than 5,000 now.

I liked the health-care investment theme primarily because of demographics and the steadily rising number of elderly needing treatment. I had little idea of the ongoing digital revolution in the industry. Medical technology is clearly an area with enormous growth potential that I largely missed, and I’ll be rectifying that situation in the coming months.

-- Scott Barlow

Stocks to ponder



Restaurant Brands International Inc. The stock hit a new 52-week high this week on extraordinarily high price-to-earnings multiples, writes David Milstead. But there are warnings signs, including the core of his concern: The company’s plans to push costs to franchisees, and whether the stores really would perform as well as promised. This week, an influential U.S. financial publication has raised even more doubts.



CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. This stock is gaining momentum, writes Jennifer Dowty. There is seasonality in the company’s operations and the firm just entered its best two quarters of the year. Historically, the company generates its highest revenues in the second and third quarters. Furthermore, the company recently raised over $40-million, and we could see the money be put to use in the near-term to generate sales growth.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund. This small cap income fund's unit price has been under pressure, writes Jennifer Dowty. Technically, the Fund is now in oversold territory; however, the unit price remains in a downtrend with selling pressure intact. It is a security to watch, waiting for selling pressure to ease and the unit price to stabilize. A&W pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 13.5 cents per unit, or $1.62 per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 4.7 per cent.



Fortis Inc. This utility operator is one of the original members of John Heinzl's Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio. The company has delivered exactly what a regulated utility should: steady growth in earnings and dividends, with gradual increases in the share price, too. Since the model dividend portfolio’s inception on Sept. 13, 2012, shares of St. John’s-based Fortis have posted a total return of 60.6 per cent, or 10.6 per cent on an annualized basis. That compares with an annualized gain of 6.6 per cent for the S&P/TSX composite total return index. Here's why he's buying more of it for his Strategy Lab portfolio.



Badger Daylighting Ltd. This stock is trading at a discount to its historical valuation, writes Jennifer Dowty. This stock appears to have become a ‘show me’ story after the company reported disappointing earnings results. The stock recently appeared on the negative breakouts list, showing negative price momentum. Numerous insiders have used the recent price weakness as a buying opportunity. It's an oversold stock with four buy calls and a 27-per-cent gain forecast.





The Rundown



Why Big Six bank stocks have barely moved after an impressive earnings season



The stock market has delivered its assessment on the latest round of quarterly financial results from Canada’s biggest banks: Whatever. Share prices have barely stirred since Bank of Montreal kicked off the reporting season on May 24 and National Bank of Canada concluded it on May 31, writes David Berman. This is a curious response given that the Big Six reported higher year-over-year profits that generally exceeded analysts’ expectations. Two banks also boosted their quarterly dividends, leaving investors with little to complain about. Yet investors do not seem particularly happy. Here's why.



For those thinking of investing in ETFs: Are you sure?



They’re in their 70s with a low six-figure portfolio invested in bank mutual funds. They would like to switch to ETFs. Welcome to Rob Carrick's world. More and more, he's hearing from readers who want in on the low cost of exchange-traded funds. His response: Are you sure? Nothing against ETFs. he's been telling investors about their benefits for more than 20 years. But he explains that while ETFs can be a good investment, they are not a miracle investing solution.



The great Canadian index investor dilemma: It's tough to dodge energy stocks



As weaker oil prices weigh on Canadian energy stocks again, devout index investors are no doubt wondering if their approach to buying Canadian stocks is flawed. But they may be disappointed by the alternatives, writes David Berman. Index investors eschew stock selection in favour of baskets of stocks – often low-cost exchange-traded funds. These funds give investors instant diversification and returns that consistently match the indexes they track, less a small fee. For U.S. stocks, an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 index is a good, obvious choice. But in Canada, index-tracking ETFs have a quirk: The Canadian market is dominated by financials and commodity producers. That’s a problem when one of these areas is struggling.



Why it’s the perfect time to invest in clean energy with this ETF



Larry Berman says he's bullish on clean energy over the long term, although it’s been a terrible investment for the past decade. Now he's starting to get very interested with the fundamentals and technicals starting to align. He explains why and outlines his choice of ETFs to buy into the sector.



OPEC’s strategy behind oil production cuts is not what you think



Merrill Lynch commodity strategist Francisco Blanch has a theory that OPEC’s production cuts were not, as popularly believed, designed to raise the price of oil. Mr. Blanch argues that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is instead trying to reshape the oil futures curve, which is a far more complicated and interesting thing. Scott Barlow explains.



Key lessons for becoming a successful value investor



A few months ago, many people believed the stock market was overheating, yet the indexes have continued their march to record highs despite increasing uncertainty over U.S. tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending. Some worried this year’s gains were not broad-based, driven by just a handful of big technology stocks – Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix – which helped skew the indexes higher. But the worry has started to subside. John Reese has some timely advice for investors currently looking for value.



What CIBC’s head of equities has been buying and selling



The so-called “Trump bump” has made U.S. stocks more expensive and investors may wish to take a closer look at Canadian names that offer better value, says Stephen Carlin, managing director and head of equities at CIBC Asset Management. Mr. Carlin sees the big Canadian banks as a good value right now, as well as energy companies that can sustain themselves through the continuing downturn in oil prices., writes Brenda Bouw. The Globe recently spoke with Mr. Carlin about what companies he has been buying and selling, and the Canadian-based technology company he wishes he bought sooner.



Is your portfolio ready for the impact of disruptive technology?



With the rise of electric vehicles, solar power, robots and huge shifts in the taxi, retail and auto industry, is your portfolio ready to handle whatever technology is coming our way? Gordon Pape looks at some investing possibilities.



Number Crunchers



Twenty U.S. dividend stocks yielding higher than the sector median



A portfolio of stocks with dividend yields higher than the sector median



These 20 stocks rank highest on environmental, social and governance metrics



Others



The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX



Friday’s Insider Report: Nine companies insiders are buying and selling



Thursday’s Insider Report: 10 companies insiders are buying and selling



Wednesday’s Insider Report: 10 companies insiders are buying and selling





Ask Globe Investor





Question: The yields on U.S. master limited partnerships look very enticing – 6 per cent to 8 per cent or higher in some cases. Is there a catch?



Answer: There are a few catches, actually. First, some background on MLPs.

Most U.S. MLPs own energy-infrastructure assets such as pipelines, storage terminals and processing facilities, although there are MLPs in other industries as well. They are similar to income trusts in that MLPs don’t pay tax at the corporate level but distribute most of their cash to unitholders.

For U.S. investors, MLPs offer a tax-deferral advantage: Distributions are classified largely as return of capital (ROC), which means investors are not taxed immediately but instead deduct the ROC from their adjusted cost base. This results in a larger capital gain (or smaller capital loss) when the units are ultimately sold. Many MLPs may also pay out a small amount of taxable income.

But for Canadian investors, the tax treatment is quite different. Canadian investors in an MLP with U.S. assets are generally considered to be engaged in a business in the United States. The result is that the MLP will withhold 39.6 per cent tax on any distributions paid to non-resident, non-U.S. citizens.

“That alone should give a Canadian taxpayer pause before investing directly in an MLP,” says Jamie Golombek, managing director, tax and estate planning, with CIBC Wealth Strategies Group.

“But it gets worse,” says Mr. Golombek, who points out that, technically, the Canadian investor is supposed to file a U.S. tax return to report the income allocated to him or her by the MLP. While the Internal Revenue Service is unlikely to chase down a Canadian investor who doesn’t file a U.S. return, “the U.S. withholding tax will likely exceed the investor’s actual U.S. tax liability and the only way to get the excess tax back is by filing a U.S. tax return,” he says.

From a Canadian tax-filing perspective, things get even more complicated, he says. A Canadian taxpayer must report his or her allocated share of the MLP’s income, which will likely not be the same as the amount actually distributed. MLPs typically use U.S. tax rules to calculate this amount, but a Canadian investor is technically supposed to recalculate that income under Canadian tax rules, which in most cases is either impractical or impossible, he says.

“Assuming that the allocated income is properly reported on the Canadian return, Canada will permit a foreign tax credit to be claimed for the actual U.S. tax liability – but keep in mind that this amount can’t be known without completing a U.S. tax return,” he says.

Finally, investors should note that the 39.6-per-cent withholding tax on MLP distributions applies to all account types – both registered and non-registered. This is in contrast to U.S. dividend income, which – under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty – is exempt from U.S. withholding tax for registered retirement accounts and subject to a reduced rate of 15 per cent for non-registered accounts, tax-free savings accounts and registered education savings plans.

“You really have to think twice about investing in MLPs, particularly in a registered account, because in that case, you will face the 39.6-per-cent withholding tax but you won’t be able to claim any foreign tax credit,” Mr. Golombek says. You can only claim a foreign tax credit if the MLP is held in a non-registered account but, as discussed above, that may be quite challenging.

Bottom line: Those juicy MLP yields might not look so tempting after you factor in the tax you’ll have to pay – and the extra work that may be required.

--John Heinzl



What’s up in the days ahead

This weekend in Globe Investor, Tim Shufelt examines the sad state of affairs at the TSX Venture Exchange, where the numbers are grim on new listings and trading volumes. Rob Carrick has some advice for a couple who just sold their Toronto home and are looking to invest the proceeds. And David Berman has a tip for those investors scared off by the $1,000-plus price tag on Amazon shares.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.





