There have been many successful investors but in talking about true market wisdom the same few names are going to come up repeatedly – Graham, Templeton, Munger, Lynch, Soros, and a handful of others.

I believe Michael Mauboussin, who recently announced he would be moving from head of global financial strategies at Credit Suisse to become head of research at hedge fund firm BlueMountain Capital Management, belongs in this group. Investors can decide for themselves – a recent post from financial blog A Wealth of Common Sense summarized Mr. Mauboussin’s ‘greatest hits’ of investment advice.

One of Mr. Mauboussin’s suggestions is for investors is to keep a market diary, “When you are making a consequential decision in your portfolio, business, or life, write down what you expect to happen, why you expect it to happen, and attach probabilities to your views … his practice is valuable because it mitigates some common cognitive traps. The first of these is hindsight bias, the sense that you knew what was going to happen, before the event occurred, with a greater probability than you actually did.”

In the March 14 edition of the newsletter, I recommended investors read Incognito, by neurobiologist David Eagleman. One part of the book describes how the human brain is constantly writing narratives to make our decisions more explainable than they objectively were at the time. The process of memory is similar, often editing out inconvenient, ego-threatening factors.

An investment diary forces investors to bluntly confront their thought process with all its warts and, while difficult, seems to be among the best ways for investors to improve their process over time.

--Scott Barlow



Stocks to ponder



Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. This stock appears on the positive breakouts list, with positive stock price momentum. The stock is a top performer in the S&P/TSX composite index year to date, rallying 56 per cent, and analysts are forecasting nearly 25 per cent further upside. Management recently initiated a dividend and insiders have been accumulating shares, writes Jennifer Dowty. Kirkland Lake Gold is a mid-tier gold producer operating underground mines in regions with low geopolitical risks, Canada and Australia. The average one-year target price is $13.66, suggesting there may be nearly 25 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months.



BRP Inc. The maker of Sea-Doos, Ski-Doos, Can-Am all-terrain vehicles and other power toys has surged about 87 per cent since the start of 2016 boosted by new product launches, rising sales and better-than-expected earnings. This is a dividend stock for thrill seekers only, writes John Heinzl. Last week, BRP posted first-quarter results that left analysts’ estimates in the dust – its eighth earnings “beat” in the past nine quarters – and raised its guidance for the current fiscal year. The company also initiated a quarterly dividend of 8 cents a share.



Mason Graphite Inc. This stock may appear on the positive breakouts list in the future, writes Jennifer Dowty. Last Friday, the stock closed at an all-time high; however, its market capitalization is at $195-million, just below the $200-million market cap screening threshold. The top performing stock is up up over 31 per cent year-to-date. The security is linked to the growing electric vehicle industry as graphite is a key material used in batteries. Management anticipates plant construction will begin later this year. If the project remains on target, graphite production is anticipated to begin in late 2018 or 2019. For that reason, it will take time before the company is generating revenues. Consequently, this stock may be suitable for consideration by patient growth investors with a higher risk tolerance.



Sun Life Financial Inc. Its shares rallied this week and the reason is clear: The company may have halted recent outflows from its large U.S. asset-management division, winning plaudits from analysts. But will the improvements keep coming? That’s an open question, given that it is still unclear whether Sun Life is a victim of a long-term shift toward passive investing or merely caught in a brief period where institutional investors have been rebalancing their holdings. David Berman examines the stock.



Colliers International Group Inc. This stock appeared on the positive breakouts, showing positive price momentum, list earlier this week, writes Jennifer Dowty. It was last featured in the TSX Breakouts report back in July 2016, and since then, in less than a year, the share price has soared 39 per cent. Management’s goal is to double the company’s size over a five year period, by the year 2020, through a growth by acquisition strategy. The stock has seven buy recommendations and has experienced positive earnings revisions.



CAE Inc. This company's transformation into a larger, more diversified business has sent its share price to a record high. But the company now faces a formidable challenge: Where does it find profitable growth opportunities to justify the stock’s lofty valuation? The company has long dominated the world’s flight-simulation market. But in recent years, it has increased pilot-training services in its revenue mix, to the point where services now account for 60 per cent of recurring revenue, up from 15 per cent in 2001. David Berman examines why its investors are believers.



Amazon.com Inc. Last week, Amazon.com Inc.’s stock price crossed $1,000 (U.S.) for the first time in history. This is a stock that has been in Chris Umiastowski's Strategy Lab growth portfolio since its inception in September, 2012, and he also owns the stock personally. While he's thrilled the stock has done so well. But the $1,000 threshold has no special meaning whatsoever. To a guy who preaches about being a long-term shareholder in high-quality companies, this is nothing more than a highway mile marker. You pass it, don’t even notice it, and keep driving. While the current share price isn’t of much interest to him, the Amazon story is absolutely impressive. He writes that he intends to remain a shareholder for many years, and discusses what makes the business so compelling.



The Rundown



Here's why you shouldn't fret over oil's plunge



Crude prices fell fast and hard Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Energy announced a large increase in both oil and gasoline inventories, defying expectations of significant declines. The report threw a wrench in an inventory outlook that was looking increasingly constructive for a rally in oil prices, writes Scott Barlow. The consensus analyst guess was that U.S oil inventories would decline by 3.1 million barrels for the week but, instead, 3.3 million barrels were added to storage. Gasoline results were no more conducive to energy investor gains as inventories climbed 3.3 million barrels instead of the 275,000 barrel decline analysts had forecast. For investors in the energy sector, this week’s numbers were terrible, but it’s only one week.



Axis of anxiety: Why markets remain calm even as billionaires sound alarm bells



If you see a sweating, twitching, nervous man wandering the streets, take pity on him. He could be a billionaire, writes Ian McGugan. Some of this planet’s richest people are sounding the alarm about today’s markets. From bond king Bill Gross to hedge fund magnate Ray Dalio to buccaneer investor Paul Singer to all-round economics guru Jeff Gundlach, they’re warning of possible trouble ahead. Call them the axis of anxiety. Paradoxically, their collective tension helps to explain why markets seem so imperturbable these days. It’s hard to upset an investing community that is already braced for bad news.



How investors can prepare for the next market downturn



It feels pretty quiet. There’s nothing big going on in business news. Market volatility is very low. Interest rates and the loonie are staying in a narrow range. In times like this, there are two things investors can do: Enjoy it while it lasts and get ready for when it’s not so quiet, writes Tom Bradley. On the latter, his firm recently set time aside to get ready for the next downturn. It might seem out of step with the benign market conditions, but as he said to his team, we have no excuse for being unprepared. Bear markets are a necessary and unavoidable part of investing. It’s not a matter of “if,” but “when.” Before you tune out, you should know that the best time to do this kind of preparation is when markets are calm and returns are positive. The biggest mistakes occur when changes are made at frantic tops and scary bottoms. Here are the conclusions from his company's session.



What Caldwell’s Jennifer Radman is buying, selling, and regretting



If there’s a market crash coming, as some predict, Jennifer Radman doesn’t see it, writes Brenda Bouw. The vice-president and senior portfolio manager at Caldwell Investment Management says markets are driven by emotion and “investors are still focused on the downside, which suggests there is still room for markets to move higher.” Ms. Radman recommends investors consider owning a limited number of quality stocks, to avoid overdiversification. She also sees the United States as more attractive right now, versus Canada, but sees some opportunities here at home. ’The Globe and Mail spoke with Ms. Radman recently about investor sentiment, her take on the markets and a high-flying stock she got out of too soon.



Your adviser could be making wealth-destroying fund decisions



Canadian investors are underperforming the mutual funds they own, a sign of weak decision-making about when to buy and sell, wrties Rob Carrick. Morningstar, the Chicago-based investment research firm, studied the returns investors in seven major markets received from mutual funds. Across all fund categories, the average Canadian mutual fund gained 8.4 per cent over the five-year period under scrutiny, while the average fund investor made 7.3 per cent. That’s a gap of 1.1 percentage points, third largest in the markets studied. Studies like this have long been used by the advice business to show individual investors are prone to bad decision-making. But mutual funds in Canada are overwhelmingly sold by advisers. DIY investors working entirely on their own hold just a small fraction of the $1.4-trillion invested in funds in Canada.



Are millennials risk-averse investors?

|

Philip Belayneh has heard all the arguments about the benefits of compound investing, especially for millennials who have plenty of time to sock away money for life’s big milestones, writes Brenda Bouw. Still, Mr. Belayneh has about $25,000 – or roughly half of his wealth – in a bank account right now, generating about $10 of interest a month. “I could’ve invested it,” says Mr. Belayneh, 26, of Brampton, Ont. “My concern is about how quickly the market can turn around.” Mr. Belayneh’s investing fears aren’t uncommon, especially among millennials. Experts say some are spooked by the markets, having come of age during the 2008-09 financial crisis and either experiencing financial loss or watching their parents lose money. They’re also turned off by corporate wrongdoing they’ve studied or read about in recent years, including the Volkswagen emissions-cheating scandal and accounting scandals at companies such as Enron Corp. and WorldCom Inc.



Ask Globe Investor



Question: I have a self-directed brokerage account with well over $100,000 in stocks and I’m concerned about my exposure. Should I open a second account at a different brokerage and transfer, say, half of my equities there so I am covered by Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. for both accounts?



Answer: First, let’s clear up some confusion.

Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. does not cover stocks or other securities. It insures deposits such as chequing accounts, savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates for up to $100,000 per depositor per insured category in the event that a CDIC member financial institution fails. CDIC members include banks, trust companies and federally regulated credit unions.

For people with large sums of money, it can sometimes be prudent to spread deposits across two or more financial institutions to avoid exceeding CDIC’s $100,000 coverage limit (see today’ Portfolio Strategy column; more information is available at cdic.ca).

When you own stocks, bonds or investment funds, however, you are assuming the risk that they could fall in value – or in extreme cases even go to zero. That’s part of investing.

However, in the event that the brokerage holding your securities becomes insolvent, you would not be hung out to dry. The Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) will cover up to $1-million in cash, stocks, bonds or other assets that are missing from a client’s account when a brokerage goes under. The limit applies to each of several different account categories; for example, if you have a non-registered account and RRSP at the same institution, each would be covered for up to $1-million. (You can see a list of CIPF members here)

What if the assets in one of your brokerage accounts exceed the $1-million limit? Should you consider transferring some of your securities to a different institution to make sure you are fully covered by the CIPF?

For the average investor, it’s probably not worth the trouble, says Barbara Love, senior vice-president with CIPF. In a brokerage insolvency typically only a portion – if any – of the firm’s assets are missing. Once the trustee has distributed all of the available assets to customers, it’s very unlikely that any single client would face a shortfall that exceeds the $1-million limit, she says. An exception might be a rare instance where a client has a very large percentage of the total client assets held at the brokerage firm, in which case spreading the assets around might be prudent to minimize the investor’s exposure to that one institution.

It’s worth noting that in the past 25 years there have been just eight CIPF member insolvencies and CIPF’s total payout in those cases averaged about $3-million. That’s the combined payout to all customers, and it includes CIPF’s legal fees and other costs. Bottom line: You’ll almost certainly be fully covered by CIPF even if one of your accounts has more than $1-million in assets.

--John Heinzl



Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



Compiled by Gillian Livingston

