I know a bit about Bitcoin but not that much. I’m okay with this.

I know that the value of a Bitcoin has increased by 146 per cent since the end of March, 2017, largely due to capital flight from China. I know that this cryptocurrency is exchanged on a peer-to-peer basis and verified by public ledgers. I know that bitcoin is mined in some way that may or may not include skill testing questions. I know that FT Alphaville’s Izabella Kaminska believes that cryptocurrencies aren’t any more useful than the current system.

It’s not that I’m following bitcoin as much as I’m steadily assessing the extent to which I need to know more about cryptocurrencies. The time to dig in and research the sector may come soon, or never.

Sure, it would have been nice to have somehow bought a hoard of bitcoin on April 1 this year and reaped a huge return. But the list of topics that matter more to Canadian investors is extremely long. Real estate, oil and industrial metal prices, the Canadian dollar, NAFTA, interest rates, bank stock valuations, domestic household debt and general economic growth, and the U.S. technology stocks that are leading equity performance are all more pressing issues than cryptocurrencies for the vast majority of Canadians.

No investor can participate in every rally and no investor should try. Attention spans and time for research are finite commodities and it’s best to prioritize the companies and subjects that matter most to portfolio performance. Chasing rallies leads to groups of poorly-understood holdings and eventually, no warnings of impending stock price doom.

Taking the time to understand our investments, and the factors that drive their returns, means that rallies elsewhere will be missed. It’s okay, and even if it wasn’t, it’s inevitable.

-- Scott Barlow

Stocks to ponder

Shopify Inc. This is a growth stock that just seven trading days ago closed at a record high, appearing on the positive breakouts list. Since then, the share price has tumbled 14 per cent along with the pullback in other technology stocks. On Friday, the share price stabilized, advancing 1 per cent on high volume. The company has a solid growth profile and recently shored up its balance sheet, providing the company with the necessary capital to fund its continued growth, writes Jennifer Dowty. The average one-year target price is $93.24 U.S., implying the stock price may have 7 per cent upside potential.

Hudson's Bay Co. With Canada Day looming on the horizon, it may seem patriotic as well as profitable to load up on Hudson’s Bay Co. stock, especially after its big jump on Monday. But more thoughtful investors may want to take their Canadiana in measured doses. According to one experienced observer, betting on the retailer’s stock is a bit like hauling a big fish into your canoe while it is still alive and flopping, then trying to grab it with your bare hands. Ian McGugan asks, is HBC a retailer or a real estate company?

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Back in the summer of 2014, before the oil shock hit, you would have paid over $38 a share and received a monthly dividend of 10.58 cents ($1.27 a year). Then came the plunge in the oil price and the stock dropped all the way to $17.81 in January, 2016. The dividend was slashed by 43 per cent, to 6 cents a month (72 cents annually). The stock rallied to the $34 range in December but then retreated again, closing on Monday at $29.23. At that level, Gordon Pape suggests the stock is worth a close look.

Canadian National Railway Co. This stock has made frequent appearances on the positive breakouts list with its share price continuing to rise to new record highs. The stock was last profiled in the TSX Breakouts report in March, 2016, and since then, just 15 months later, the share price has rallied 35 per cent, writes Jennifer Dowty. While the company appears to be on solid footing from a fundamental perspective, the stock’s rising valuation suggest the share price may be due for a pause before continuing to track higher.



The Rundown

Canadian stocks an odd bit of red in a sea of green

The Canadian stock market is in rare company this year as one of the very few major indexes to sit out what has been a near-universal uptrend. From the United States to Europe to emerging markets, stock markets almost everywhere have advanced considerably in the year to date as the global economy has found more solid footing. There’s no economic disconnect to blame – the latest Canadian data are suggesting close to a full recovery from the oil shock. And yet, the S&P/TSX composite index is a curious bit of red in a sea of green, down since the start of the year by 0.6 per cent. Tim Shufelt explains.

Can grocery stocks stay fresh as Amazon enters the market?

No one ever said that the grocery business is easy, but key Canadian grocery stocks have performed extraordinarily well over time. Is that about to change? The stock market certainly has its doubts. After Amazon.com Inc. announced its $13.7-billion (U.S.) takeover of Whole Foods Market Inc. on Friday, every company with a fresh-produce aisle wilted over concerns about new competitive pressures. David Berman looks at the prospects for two Canadian grocery stocks.

Looking for better returns and diversification? Try this TSX triple portfolio

Index investors like to gripe about Canada’s S&P/TSX composite index as a flawed basket of stocks that tilts too heavily toward financials and commodity producers. Is there a better way to passively invest in Canadian stocks? David Berman looks at what he calls the TSX Triple 10 portfolio.

Is value investing dead? Don't bet on it, as this chart shows

After a decade of poor, relative returns, many people figure that value investing is pushing up the daisies while others cling to the belief that it’s just resting. Norman Rothery falls into the latter camp because the evidence for value’s demise isn’t as dire as it’s often made out to be.

Barometer Capital’s Jim Schetakis on investor concerns, global markets and what he’s buying and selling

Some say the market is expensive right now. Jim Schetakis thinks it’s cheap, relatively speaking. The senior vice-president and portfolio manager at Barometer Capital Management is mostly invested in the United States at the moment, with some exposure to Canada and Europe. He’s also got his eye on Japan. The Globe and Mail spoke with Mr. Schetakis recently about what he’s buying and selling – and the headline-making stock he wished he picked up sooner. Brenda Bouw reports.



Are these preferreds a 5-per-cent solution?

Five-per-cent dividend yields are plentiful today in a mostly overlooked corner of the preferred-share market, writes Rob Carrick. Perpetual preferred shares are a classic risk-reward case study for investors. The yields are juicy in today’s low-rate world, and reliable where blue-chip companies are the issuer. The bulk of the preferred-share market today is made up of rate resets, which all have their own formulas for setting payouts in relation to five-year Government of Canada bond yields. With a perpetual, the yield is the yield. But don’t lock your radar on perpetuals just yet if you’re after steady investment income that beats bonds and guaranteed investment certificates. If speculation this week about higher interest rates ahead proves accurate, then perpetuals would be at risk of a sharp drop in price. In a few cases, the price of these shares was already edging a tiny bit lower at midweek.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I tried to convince my wife to switch from CIBC to Oaken Financial because CIBC is giving me 1.30 per cent on a GIC for one year non-redeemable and are insured by CDIC. Oaken Financial gives me 2.6 per cent for one year. The inflation rate is 1.60 per cent. Since you are an expert what is your opinion?

Answer: Of course 2.6 per cent is better than 1.6 per cent. You don’t need an expert to tell you that. And both CIBC and Oaken Financial are covered by deposit insurance up to $100,000.

But you may not be aware that Oaken is part of the Home Capital Group. If you’ve been paying any attention to the business news recently, you’ll be aware that Home Capital is in deep financial trouble and experienced a classic “run on the bank” with investors withdrawing millions of dollars. It appears the crisis has now passed, but many people are still reluctant to put money into Home or any of its subsidiaries, despite CDIC coverage. It appears your wife is in that group.

-- Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters

