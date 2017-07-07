Report on Business’ Christina Pellegrini published “Canadian market struggles to absorb 2017’s big stock sales” Wednesday, providing a reminder that where new stock issuance is involved, the odds can be stacked against the average investor.

Ms. Pellegrini notes that the stocks involved with four of the biggest banking deals in early 2017 are trading below issue price. Not all stock deals are bad – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has worked out well for investors - but the most exhaustive study of the returns from initial public offerings (IPOs) I’ve seen shows that poor performance is not the exception but the rule. In 2015, a PriceWaterHouseCooper LLP report on IPO performance for the prior five years found that more than half of the biggest new issues generated negative returns.

Participation in IPOs or secondary stock offerings should be reserved for experienced investors who understand that the underwriters’ primary responsibility is to find the highest stock price for the issuing company, not the best price for investors, and for investors who know that financial advisers are often richly compensated for placing new stock in client accounts. It is also the case that the highest levels of stock issuance often occur at the tail end of strong rallies in their respective market sectors, just before the outlook dims.

Equity issuance is important for the overall economy – it is the way new businesses acquire the funds to develop and expand their businesses. It is an area where diligent investors can potentially generate the biggest returns, the vaunted ‘ten baggers’. The process, however, can be fraught with different interests that can be difficult for the average investor to navigate, and extra caution is required.

-- Scott Barlow

This is the twice a week Globe Investor newsletter. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Investor and all Globe newsletters here.

NEW: Get the new Real Estate newsletter, covering the housing market, mortgages, deal closing, design and more. Sign up here





Stocks to ponder



Exchange Income Corp. The most prominent short-seller targeting Canadian stocks has set his sights on this company that’s fought off the bears in the past, setting up what could be a protracted showdown. The short-seller is Marc Cohodes, who has previously targeted Home Capital Group among half a dozen other TSX-listed companies. And the target is Exchange Income Corp., the Winnipeg-based industrial dividend machine that has so far successfully defended against the allegation that its payouts are unsustainable. David Milstead explains.



The Rundown



The magic number that signals when you should sell off your REITs



Investors are rightly worried about the future returns for income-oriented equity sectors as the Bank of Canada prepares to raise interest rates. For real estate investment trust investors, thankfully, there appears to be a magic number that will warn of underperformance. Scott Barlow explains.



BMO’s stock picks that will benefit from a ‘surprise recovery’



BMO sees a "surprise recovery" coming and says that “Canadian sector investing in 2017 should remain all about identifying areas that will benefit from improving U.S. economic activity, while maintaining core positions within high-quality dividend and earnings growth companies and industries,” said BMO in a a note. "Canadian investors might consider increasing exposure to domestic financials and materials stocks, while the energy sector remains a “market weight” recommendation." Tim Shufelt explains.



Canaccord Genuity’s top 23 Canadian stock picks



Canaccord Genuity this week provided its top 23 fundamental Canadian stock picks for the third quarter. While the report focuses on Canadian stocks, Martin Roberge, the firm’s North American portfolio strategist, suggests that investors may want to consider looking beyond the Canadian border to international stocks for investment opportunities. Jennifer Dowty explains.



Four ways to prepare for the inevitable stock-market crash



A stock-market crash is inevitable. That’s the way the world works. Whether you first learned this lesson during Black Monday of 1987, or the dot-com crash of 2000, or the financial crisis of 2008, the principle remains the same. Consider it a law of capitalism: From time to time, the value of stocks will come crashing down, wiping out 20 per cent to 50 per cent of the value of your holdings. This observation is particularly pertinent right now because many people believe another crash is imminent. They point to how expensive stocks have become, and argue we’re due for a major correction. Ian McGugan explains.



The difference between a good company and a good stock



There are lots of good, stable companies out there. But that doesn't mean their stock is worth buying. Vitaliy N. Katsenelson, chief investment officer at Investment Management Associates in Denver, Colo., explains what to look for.



Another threat to Canadian energy producers: The U.S. dollar-oil price correlation has broken down



The U.S. dollar over the past year has been generally moving in the same direction as the oil price, a break from its past relationship with the commodity and a trend that could pose an economic threat to Canadian producers – and possibly Canada itself, according to Pavilion Global Markets’ global macro strategist. The unexpected correlation began in the second half of 2016 and hasn’t broken down yet, Pavilion’s Aidan Garrib said. As most commodities are priced in U.S. dollars, a rise in the greenback generally makes it more expensive for foreign purchasers, leading to a weaker outlook for demand. Josh O'Kane reports.



Has this investor really found something better than ETFs?



A reader reports that she had a nice little portfolio of ETFs going, but then started putting money into something she thought was better – TD e-series index mutual funds. Now, she has a question: Sell the ETFs and commit to e-series funds, or find some better ETFs? We have a classic case here of an investor with a great strategy being distracted by a comparably smart approach for portfolio-building. What to do in this type of situation? Nothing. When you latch onto something that works, stick with it and stop worrying that you’re missing out, writes Rob Carrick



Gordon Pape: These are three of my favourite ETFs for income investors



Until the past few years, investors rarely thought of exchange-traded funds as an income source. Most people saw them as a stock proxy, deigned to generate capital gains as the market moved higher. But all that has changed. Almost every ETF provider now offers a range of income-oriented funds, with more appearing all the time. Gordon Pape outlines his three favourite ETFs for income investors.



Make no mistake, borrowers will bear the brunt of a rate hike



When the Bank of Canada cut interest rates in 2015, the big banks brazenly refused to fully pass along the full extent of lower borrowing costs to their clients. Expect the banks to be good little soldiers when the Bank of Canada raises its benchmark overnight rate, possibly as soon as next Wednesday. Every drop of the central bank’s rate hike will be passed down to borrowers, and maybe more. Rob Carrick explains.



How investors are using their art collections to shore up cash



You’ve heard of investors leveraging their homes or investment portfolios to shore up some extra cash, but what about their art collection? Companies such as Sotheby’s, specialty finance firms such as Art Finance Partners and some U.S. banks have been offering loans to international art collectors for years, but the alternative form of financing is just starting to gain traction here in Canada. Toronto-based Lono Fine Asset Lending is said to be the first company of its kind in Canada to offer loans for art. Brenda Bouw explains.



CRA demands $75-million be returned after TFSA audits



The Canada Revenue Agency has demanded the return of more than $75-million as a result of audits it has conducted over the past five years of tax-free savings accounts, including some TFSAs that swelled to more than a million dollars through aggressive securities trading. The audits are prompting calls – especially from those in the financial advisory community – for better clarity on tax rules surrounding the popular investment vehicle. Clare O'Hara reports.



TFSA contributions are trouncing those of RRSPs. Why that's a concern



TFSAs are beating up on RRSPs. The tax-free savings account has only been around since 2009, while registered retirement savings plans were created in 1957. But age and experience count for little in today’s savings world. Data from the Canada Revenue Agency shows that TFSAs have been drawing in more money than RRSPs in recent years, and the growth rate in TFSA contributions makes RRSPs look kind of sad. We should celebrate saving in whatever form it takes – TFSAs, RRSPs or cash under a mattress. But there’s reason for concern in the numbers on RRSP and TFSA flows. Rob Carrick explains.



Others



The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX



Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling



Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling



Eye on Shorts: What bearish investors are betting against





Number Crunchers



Thirteen U.S. growth companies that don't looked overvalued vs. their peers



These eight U.S. tech stocks are ripe for bargain hunters





Ask Globe Investor



Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.





What’s up in the days ahead



Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.



More Globe Investor coverage



For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor



Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.



Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up or visit The Globe's newsletter page and scroll down to the Globe Investor Newsletter.



Compiled by Gillian Livingston

Report Typo/Error