Go Canada.

That's the title of a report issued Tuesday by BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri.

He forecasts that Canada's economy will "stand head and shoulders above all the G7 countries this year due to highly stimulative financial conditions," but that it will slow next year "as it nears full employment."

This year, the "positive economic surprises just keep on coming," he wrote in his report. The 4.6 per cent year-over year jump in real gross domestic product in May was the strongest in 16 years. The jobless rate is 6.3 per cent, a nine-year low.

He expects growth to stay above 2 per cent in the second half of the year. "For 2017, 3 per cent GDP growth will be the strongest in six year and twice last year's rate."

"The economy’s momentum reflects three factors: highly supportive financial conditions (the best since at least 1999), the decent recovery in energy-producing regions, and firmer global demand."

But there are headwinds on the horizon. He expects growth to slow to 2 per cent in 2018 as "financial conditions will be less supportive in 2018."

That includes higher bond yields as he expects the Bank of Canada will raise rates again in October and twice more in 2018. Oil prices are also expected to see continued pressure, the housing market will continue to slow and he expects the loonie to trade below 78 cents (U.S.) next year. And the NAFTA rewrite also needs to be considered.

Good food for thought.

-- Gillian Livingston

Stocks to ponder



Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. About a year ago the share price was $31.50, and a little under a year later, by June 2017, the stock price closed over $42. However, last week, the share price tumbled, falling 11 per cent over the past two trading sessions after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. This recent price weakness has placed this strong performer on the negative breakouts list. The share price has yet to stabilize and if the stock price drifts down, further price weakness may represent a buying opportunity. Jennifer Dowty explains.



Uni-Select Inc. It has not been a good summer for the companies that sell auto parts for use in the millions of cars travelling on North American roads. The big three U.S. retailers – Advance Auto Parts Inc., AutoZone Inc. and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. – hit 52-week lows in July after O’Reilly warned its same-store sales, a key retail metric, would fall sharply below expectations. The companies’ shares have recovered somewhat, but remain well below their highs, creating what may be a long-term buying opportunity. On this side of the border, there’s another way to play the same theme. Uni-Select Inc., a Quebec company that sells auto paint in the United States and auto parts in Canada, has also seen its shares tumble. Uni-Select sells nearly all its products to repair shops, the “do-it-for-me” market – not to the public “do-it-yourselfers,” which the big three U.S. companies serve. That distinction, analysts say, suggests Uni-Select was unfairly punished by the O’Reilly news. David Milstead explains.



The Rundown



All this investor giddiness isn’t likely to end well



Here at Complacency Central, we like to keep tabs on exactly how blissed out this market has become, writes Ian McGugan. Not that there’s anything wrong with a bit of summer rapture, you understand, but our crack team of researchers (translation: me and my dog, Booker) find ourselves more and more perplexed by the degree to which normally cautious investors have overcome their fears and become the financial equivalent of Flying Wallendas. The bond market offers some useful ways to gauge the recklessness. In one striking example, buyers queued up this past week to participate in Iraq’s first bond sale in more than a decade. They happily loaned $1-billion (U.S.) to a nation that is just about the exact opposite of whatever credit-worthy is typically deemed to be. Ian McGugan explains further.



Canadian stocks poised for second-half bounce back



A strong earnings season is unfolding on both sides of the border, but in only one of those markets are stocks ringing in new all-time highs.Second-quarter profits in both Canada and the United States are handily beating analysts’ estimates, adding to evidence of a recovery from the recent downturn in earnings. But Canadian stock performance so far this year continues to lag major U.S. indexes. Tim Shufelt explains why



Why investors need to be ruthlessly pessimistic about their returns



The need to be ruthlessly pessimistic in your expectations for investment returns cannot be overstated. The latest update of investment return guidelines for financial planners suggests conservative investors should expect annual returns of 3.25 per cent after fees over the long term, which is specified as 10 or more years. Balanced investors should expect 3.92 per cent and aggressive investors 4.75 per cent. Dismiss from your mind any ideas you have about strong investment returns compensating for a lack of saving for retirement. Rob Carrick explains.



The secret to paying less tax in retirement



Every day, a thousand Canadian baby boomers turn 65. But as wealthier boomers cross the retirement finishing line, many will have to wrestle with a problem created by their desire to lower income taxes during their high-earning decades. Jonathan Chevreau explains how.



Power of attorney is your financial defence against the risks of aging



There’s more to de-risking your retirement investments than preparing for stock-market crashes, inflation and other headline-grabbing events. The risk of losing your ability to look after your investments as you age must also be addressed. Whether from an incapacitating illness or dementia, you could be in a position where you are unable to make needed changes in your portfolio or withdraw needed funds. Rob Carrick explains.



Investing a trust fund? Listen to Warren Buffett



How should a trust fund be invested? This is a tricky question, but Warren Buffett, one of the greatest investors of all time, has offered an answer. In his 2014 annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, he wrote: “My advice to the trustee couldn’t be more simple: Put 10 per cent of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90 per cent in a very low-cost [equity] index fund.” When he recommended this approach, Mr. Buffett outlined why it would be advantageous for the beneficiary. In fact, it can also be good for everyone else involved as well. Larry MacDonald explains why.



Number Crunchers



Eight U.S. restaurant stocks that are looking oversold



For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor



Compiled by Gillian Livingston

