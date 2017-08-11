Toby Nangle , a prominent U.K.-based portfolio manager for Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd., recently published a useful advice column called Ten tips for making it in finance. Some of these tips, like “learn quickly that every job is a sales job” are most useful for people already working in the industry and others, “pick a good boss,” apply anywhere and everywhere.

For investors, the most relevant tip is No. 8, “never ever say that we live in unprecedented times.” Mr. Nangle writes, “stuff happens all the time. And the incidence of stuff is no excuse for doing a bad job for your clients… In my 20 years the following stand out: the Asian crisis; the Russian default; LTCM [the failure of hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management]; Brazilian depeg; dot-com boom/bust; the Argentina crisis; 9/11 and the ‘War on Terror’; the Brazilian electoral crisis; Worldcom/Enron/Anderson client crisis; the Gulf War; everything related to the global financial crisis; the European sovereign debt crisis; the commodity meltdown/deflation; and the Anglo-Saxon populist electoral wave.”

There are 14 market crises listed here that he viewed as "fairly existential for markets" in two decades.

Something difficult will happen to domestic investment portfolios, it’s a matter of when, not if. Successful long-term investors will be aware of this, and have a portfolio built to weather the storm – avoiding big overweight allocations in volatile sectors, for instance, or maintaining reasonable valuation levels -- without attempting to predict when it will occur.

-- Scott Barlow is The Globe's in-house market strategist

Stocks to ponder



Horizons Euro STOXX 50 Index ETF (HXX). The European economy finally seems to have emerging from the doldrums, despite the continuing concerns about Brexit, slow growth in key countries like Italy and the coming German election. The Euro STOXX 50 index, which includes the top blue-chip stocks from the euro zone, started the year at 3,309 and is now at 3,467, for a gain of almost 5 per cent. This ETF, which launched last December, is one way to invest in this index. Gordon Pape explains.



Great Canadian Gaming Corp. This company and Brookfield Business Partners LP have landed a lucrative contract to operate casinos in the Greater Toronto Area that could see the partners spend as much as $1-billion to redevelop and expand the city’s gambling facilities. The privatization deal announced on Tuesday by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. would allow the partners to redevelop three sites, including Woodbine Racetrack, and add a potential fourth casino at a new site in the city, all subject to municipal approval. Great Canadian Gaming’s stock leaped 18 per cent in Tuesday’s trading after the announcement was made. Tim Shufelt explains.



Sierra Wireless. For most of the year, Sierra Wireless Inc. was one of Canada’s best investing stories. Up more than 100 per cent, it was the best-performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite for much of 2017. The Vancouver tech company was showing strength in earnings, coupled with its sexy long-term story as a big player in the “Internet of Things,” the trend that sees the connection and digitization of all manner of objects. Alas, companies like that can easily get laid low, and that is what happened last week. Sierra Wireless announced third-quarter guidance that was just a hair below expectations, and said it would make a deal to bolster its IoT business that would regrettably dilute its earnings in the short term. But is this harsh justice of the market warranted? David Milstead explores.



The Rundown



Lessons from '07 (and '97): Beware the risks you can't see



People who believe that walking under ladders is bad luck may also want to be wary of investing during years that end with a seven. The recent run of such years displays an unusual knack for nasty surprises – from the financial crisis in 2007, to the Asian debacle in 1997, to Black Monday in 1987. What to make of this odd streak of unlucky sevens? For the most part, absolutely nothing. If you’re of a rational turn of mind, it’s obvious that the appearance of a certain numeral in the date can’t influence events. But the regular rhythm of these market-shaking episodes should remind us that there is a more realistic reason for worry. It’s the historical fact that bad things happen and they tend to happen every few years. Ian McGugan elaborates.



David Rosenberg: The Canadian dollar’s doom and gloom swings to boom



When the Canadian dollar almost touched 72.46 cents (U.S.) back in early May, we turned very bullish on the currency. A lot of bad news was priced in at that point. Those speculative shorts have swung to net longs. Oil is range-bound but still has not broken down. Canada not only did not enter a recession, but has emerged as the strongest economy in the Group of Seven and growth now is running about a percentage point better than it is in the United States. David Rosenberg outlines his case for the loonie. Read also: Speculators love the Canadian dollar. Is that a bad sign?



Today’s billion-dollar mistake in Canadian fixed income



People invest in bonds because they don’t want to lose money. But the problem is that many investors are not paying attention to the after-tax returns of their bond investments. Today, there are negative expected after-tax returns on billions of dollars of corporate bonds in Canada. Randy Steuart explains.



The liquidity trap – coming to a market near you?



When a fund is fully invested, and has no cash on hand, it can run into an issue when emotional investors want to cash out. Most investors today continue to pour large sums of money into the market (with large chunks going into passive investments such as ETFs and indexes). This all works well as markets continue to appreciate. What happens when investors start to sell? What transpires if a large percentage of investors head for the door at the same time? Larry Sarbit examines this issue.



Carrick: ETFs for an RESP? The math doesn’t work for this investor



Sometimes, the math on ETF investing just doesn’t compute. A reader found this recently when he looked at making regular contributions to his daughter’s registered education savings plan account at an online brokerage. He wanted to contribute $300 per month and put the money in exchange-traded funds. But his broker’s per-trade commission of $9.95 equates to a fee of 3.3 per cent on a $300 investment. That’s a “substantial haircut,” this reader argues. True, that. So, do you do if you want to build a portfolio through regular contributions and are running up against prohibitive ETF trading commissions? Rob Carrick outlines some possibilities.



Why investors need to be ruthlessly pessimistic about their returns



The need to be ruthlessly pessimistic in your expectations for investment returns cannot be overstated. The latest update of investment return guidelines for financial planners suggests conservative investors should expect annual returns of 3.25 per cent after fees over the long term, which is specified as 10 or more years. Balanced investors should expect 3.92 per cent and aggressive investors 4.75 per cent. Dismiss from your mind any ideas you have about strong investment returns compensating for a lack of saving for retirement. Rob Carrick explains.



Why women (especially) should delay taking CPP



Women have good reason to worry about retirement finances – they tend to live longer than men, have lower pensions and are more likely to become widowed and need long-term care. That means that for women, in particular, delaying the start of taking their Canada Pension Plan (CPP) retirement benefits from 65 until 70 makes a lot of financial sense. Bonnie-Jeanne MacDonald explains.



Others

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX



Number Crunchers



How Canadian REITs stack up in terms of safety and value



Seven dividend gems in a lacklustre Canadian index



Ask Globe Investor

What’s up in the days ahead



Watch on Saturday for David Milstead's take on where uranium and potash prices are going, and what that means for Cameco Corp. and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan. On Monday, Tim Shufelt takes a look at a switch in the leading TSX sectors and Robert McLister examines what online advances will do for mortgages in the near future.



Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.



More Globe Investor coverage



For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor



