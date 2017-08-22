The movie Pi was released by eventually famous director Darren Aronofsky in 1998. Thanks to generous equipment donations, the film was made on a remarkable shoestring budget of $60,000 and it’s probably my favourite independent film of all time. The premise, a migraine headache-suffering introverted mathematician discovers an algorithm that successfully predicted all stock prices, combined with a terrific subplot linking mathematics and Jewish mysticism, has stuck with me for a long time.

This idea in the movie that somewhere there exists The Answer – a way of looking at stocks and other assets that perfectly forecasts price changes – is as attractive as the Fountain of Youth or the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Like these myths, however, The Answer doesn’t exist.

Benjamin Graham is likely the most famous stock analyst of all time as both the author of the definitive Security Analysis in 1934 and also as Warren Buffett’s mentor. Before his death, however, Mr. Graham admitted that the value-oriented methodology he developed during the Great Depression was outdated,

“I am no longer an advocate of elaborate techniques of security analysis in order to find superior value opportunities. This was a rewarding activity, say, 40 years ago, when our textbook was first published. But the situation has changed a great deal since then.”

Morgan Housel of Collaborative Fund elaborates,

“Buying stocks for less than hard book value worked, until it didn’t. A dividend yield below Treasury yields was a sign of an overvalued stock, until it wasn’t. Discounted cash flow models were an edge, until a spreadsheet could make one. ... This doesn’t happen in a field like physics. Gravity doesn’t get arbitraged away due to popularity.”

The algorithm in Pi can’t exist, at least in any sustainable way, because asset markets are complex, adaptive systems like biology – where a change in one variable causes thousands of independent, largely unpredictable reactions throughout the environment – than a solvable problem in math or physics. The Answer won’t be found, leaving markets as the fascinating, ever-changing intellectual challenge they’ve always been.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. has been in a slump since the initial euphoria over its $37-billion takeover of Spectra Energy Corp. last September, but you should see the dip as a golden opportunity to buy a dividend- and profit-gusher at a good price, says David Berman.

Ag Growth International Inc.

This stock has an unanimous buy call among analysts with a total return (including the dividend yield) of over 20 per cent forecast. In the near-term, our equities analyst Jennifer Dowty would not be surprised if the share price drifted slightly lower. If the share price retreated, this may represent an attractive buying opportunity, she says.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

The stock has 13 buy recommendations and a total return of 24 per cent is expected over the next year, reports Jennifer Dowty. Last month, numerous analysts made minor revisions to their target prices, most of which were positive changes.



Larry Berman often gets asked what his favourite indicator is even though just looking at one is not enough. If he had to pick just one, it would be market breadth. Breadth assesses the quality of the rally. You may have heard the old phrase “a rising tide lifts all boats.” Think of market-breadth analysis as the flow of the tide and all the stocks in an index are the boats along for the ride. Right now, market breadth is sending a worrisome signal.

Scott Barlow outlines the three charts that depict the market indicators he's following to predict when the oil price might leave its current range and break out.

Eric Nuttall says his energy fund has the right stocks. It’s just a matter of the market realizing how cheap they’ve become. Mr. Nuttall, manager of the Sprott Energy Fund and an oil bull in a field of bears, has gone all-in on U.S. shale – production, oil-field services and providers of the sand used in hydraulic fracturing. Only one of the fund’s large holdings is based in Canada.

A robust Canadian economy is expected to carry the country’s big banks to solid second-half results, but the first tentative steps out of an era of ultralow interest rates and a surging loonie could prove a mixed blessing for profits, James Bradshaw reports. The Big Six banks will report fiscal third-quarter earnings this week and next, and though two familiar themes still dominate the conversation – rising rates and an uneasy housing market – neither is expected to noticeably move the needle on earnings for now.

Jason Del Vicario has been trimming positions in some of his best-performing stocks and shoring up cash, preparing for a potential market correction. Mr. Del Vicario, who oversees about $115-million in assets as a portfolio manager and investment adviser at HollisWealth, a division of Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., believes the market “is topping out.” Over the past year, his firm’s moderate-growth fund has returned about 9 per cent, compared to about 1 per cent for the S&P TSX composite index. The Globe recently spoke with Mr. Del Vicario about his take on the markets and regrets over not buying certain high-flying stocks a lot sooner.

Canadian investors inclined to insulate against currency shifts should now consider hedging their U.S.-dollar exposure if the loonie falls below 77 cents (U.S.), according to RBC. Above 83 cents, meanwhile – it's time to get more aggressive on U.S. dollar exposure. RBC explains its rationale here.

Presented here are some online investing tools and calculators Rob Carrick believes will help with your portfolio analysis. Work your way through them to ensure your investments are ready for any season.

The difference between S&P 500 companies’ GAAP net incomes and the adjusted versions of net income that they play up to Wall Street is expected to significantly shrink in 2017 for a second year, after hitting a high in 2015, according to a Thomson Reuters analysis. Such a decline may be good news for investors worried that stock prices have risen too far.

Canadian oil sands producers such as Cenovus and MEG Energy impressed investors in the second quarter as prices of heavy crude rose, but those gains are expected to be short-lived. Most of these companies are expected to book losses or post sharp drops in profit in the coming quarters as prices take a hit from a spike in oil sands production and costs rise due to a lack of pipeline capacity.



A portfolio of Canadian stocks that focuses on downside protection

Question:

In your recent video touting “Five reasons to love dividends” the table indicated that an Ontario resident with an income of less than $42,201 would have a negative tax rate of 6.86 per cent on eligible dividends. I make less than $42,000 and I am wondering what this means for me. If I buy dividend shares (in my TFSA, for instance), will I get about 7 per cent additionally from the government? Does it work for dividend ETFs as well?

Answer:

First, let me clear up some confusion. If you hold dividend stocks in a tax-free savings account (or registered retirement savings plan or registered education savings plan) there is no tax on dividends so the marginal tax rate is irrelevant. The tax rate only comes into play if you hold the stocks in a non-registered (for example, taxable) account.

Assuming that’s the case, the government will not send you a cheque for negative tax of 7 per cent. That’s because the negative tax rate arises from the dividend tax credit, which is a non-refundable credit. However, you can use the negative tax on dividends to offset other taxes payable.

In addition to Ontario, several other provinces – including British Columbia and New Brunswick – have a negative marginal tax rate on dividends for low income earners. However, in some cases – namely Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island – the negative tax rate is very small.

Regarding exchange-traded funds, if the ETF distributes eligible dividends – as many Canadian equity ETFs do – then these amounts would qualify for the dividend tax credit and could also be taxed at negative marginal rates, depending on the investor’s province and income level.

-_John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



Gordon Pape looks at a little-known fund that yields more than 7 per cent that he's liking a lot. David Milstead looks at the woeful performance of CPI Card Group. And David Berman looks at the latest investment case for Canadian airline stocks.

